SKETCH WRITING 1

All Improv NM Sketch Classes are structured to mirror our original process for creating live, fast, smart, fearless sketch comedy and will prepare you to think creatively, in a unique environment.

In Sketch Writing 1, you'll:

Learn the fundamentals of writing sketch comedy, such as establishing game, building escalation, and finding comedic patterns

Develop your comedic voice

Practice sketch writing each week

Receive detailed feedback from experienced sketch instructors

Have selections of your work performed in a Student Sketch Performance

We foster an environment where all ideas and perspectives are welcome. Expect a supportive, encouraging, and hilarious atmosphere.

Prerequisite: Must have completed Sketch Comedy 1 with Improv NM or have instructor approval. Email admin@improvnm.org for questions.

Led by instructor: Max Maliga of The Faculty Lounge.

Capacity: 12 students max (6 students min)

Cost: $320

Dates: Sundays 9/1-10/6

9/1

9/8

9/15

9/22

9/29

10/6

Times: 11am - 2pm

Location:

1439 San Mateo Blvd. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111

SAVE THE DATE!

Sketch Student Performance

Saturday, 10/10

630pm - 9pm

This class is brought to you by Improv New Mexico™ (dba Improv NM™ dba Albuquerque Improv™ dba Abq Improv™) and our statewide programming, IMPROV4NewMexico® (IMPROV4NM®): transforming lives and communities across New Mexico through the power of improv with workshops, classes, training programs, and performances.

This is a Weekly Recurring Event

Runs from Aug 30, 2026 to Oct 4, 2026 and happens every:

Sundays: 11:00am - 2:00pm Timezone: Mountain Time (US & Canada)