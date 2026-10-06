Student Day – Free Admission for Students
Student Day – Free Admission for Students
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Education Department will offer two hands-on activity stations that will be available to visiting student groups and general museum visitors, located in the courtyard and the Family Activity Corner. Students will engage with these interactive exhibits and gain a deeper appreciation for the traditions, history, and values of the Pueblo people. Plus, all students visiting IPCC on this day will enjoy free admission.
This event is supported by funding from Bank of America.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com