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The Legend of Korra Live in Concert

The Legend of Korra Live in Concert

From the creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert comes the next chapter – The Legend of Korra in Concert. A live orchestra performs Jeremy Zuckerman’s legendary score in perfect sync with the series on the big screen. Celebrate 15 years of the iconic series with this thrilling two-hour concert event.

Popejoy Hall
$33-$102
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 29 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
https://www.popejoypresents.com/events/detail/hamilton