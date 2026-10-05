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The Outsiders

The Outsiders

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them. THE OUTSIDERS features Danya Taymor’s Tony Award winning direction that’s “refreshing, gritty, and endlessly effective.” (The New York Times). With “high-octane choreography” (New York Magazine), THE OUTSIDERS has been described as “more pulse-pounding than anything else on Broadway!” (Time Out New York).

Popejoy Hall
$52-$179
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Feb 14, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
https://www.popejoypresents.com/events/detail/hamilton