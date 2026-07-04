Written by Melanie Marnich, These Shining Lives is a touching historical drama, based on the true story of four women who worked for the Radium Dial Company, a watch company based out of Ottowa, Illinois, in the 1920s. The play follows Catherine Donohue (performed by Kristine Padilla) and her coworkers as they form friendships and find independence, unaware of the deadly radiation poisoning they are suffering from. It showcases the danger they face in this workplace and chronicles their fight for justice against the company, a landmark case that had lasting impacts on workers' rights and women's rights.

Director Daniel Anaya (who was recently seen on stage in “Of Mice and Men”) has chosen well-known actors to bring this story to the attention of The Adobe audiences – alongside Kristine are Clair Row, Kelly Hughes, Sarah Kesselring, Bailey Hunt, Michael Weppler and Castalia Mayerhofer. He considers this play to be incredibly compelling. “I am particularly drawn to the poetic and powerful nature of the writing, which begins with the Muriel Rukeyser (poet, essayist and political activist) quote: “If one woman were to tell the truth about her life, the world would split open.” While this play does not sugarcoat the difficult events of the past, it manages to tell a tragic story with remarkable poise and grace.”

Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm. Additional performances Thursdays July 23 and August 6 at 7.30pm ($10 tix available), Saturday August 1 at 2.00pm only