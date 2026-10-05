Experience the legendary romance saga with this epic film-to-concert event – featuring the original movie accompanied by a sensational live band on stage and an enchanting candlelit atmosphere. TWILIGHT IN CONCERT offers a unique opportunity for fans to relive the story that started it all in a cinematic live experience like no other. An exceptional 12-piece ensemble of outstanding rock and orchestral musicians will take the stage to perform the beloved film score in perfect synchronization with the original movie, presented in its entirety on a full-size cinema screen.