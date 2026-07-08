Westside Summerfest

Don't miss the final edition of the 2026 ABQ Summerfest Series! Join the City of Albuquerque at Ventana Ranch Community Park for an unforgettable day of community, entertainment, and summer fun.

This free, family-friendly celebration showcases Albuquerque’s local businesses. Shop handcrafted goods from local artisans, dine on delicious eats from your favorite food trucks, and enjoy a craft beer, wine, or spirit from breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Kids can join in on the fun with free activities including face painting, a climbing wall, and inflatable games. Dance the evening away with live performances by talented bands on two stages.

Make plans to bring the family and celebrate everything that makes our local community shine!

