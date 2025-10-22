Today in History: October 22, Lance Armstrong stripped of Tour titles

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2025. There are 70 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 22, 2012, cyclist Lance Armstrong was formally stripped of his seven Tour de France victories and received a lifetime ban from Olympic sports after the International Cycling Union chose not to appeal doping charges against Armstrong by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Also on this date:

In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first elected president of the Republic of Texas, which earned its independence from Mexico that year in a military rebellion.

In 1934, bank robber Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.

In 1962, in a nationally televised address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a naval blockade of all offensive military equipment shipped to Cuba.

In 1968, Apollo 7, the first crewed mission of NASA's Apollo space program, returned safely from Earth orbit, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.

In 2014, a gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament building before he himself was shot and killed.

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs won their first pennant since 1945, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. (The Cubs would go on to beat Cleveland in the World Series in seven games, their first series championship since 1908.)

Today's Birthdays: Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 89. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 87. Actor Derek Jacobi is 87. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 82. Physician and author Deepak Chopra is 79. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 73. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 63. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 62. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 57. Reggae deejay and singer Shaggy is 57. Film director Spike Jonze is 56. Argentine President Javier Milei is 55. Former MLB All-Star Ichiro Suzuki is 52. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 50. Actor Corey Hawkins is 37. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 35. Rapper 21 Savage is 33. Rapper Roddy Ricch is 27.

