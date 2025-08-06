NM higher ed faces more than $100 million in federal funding cuts Secretary Rodriguez: Schools’ capital outlay requests outstrip funds

New Mexico’s public colleges, special schools and the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center are facing approximately $102 million in canceled federal research grants, stop work orders and delayed research projects, state Higher Education Department Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez told Source NM Tuesday at the New Mexico School for the Deaf in Santa Fe.

Nationwide, since April, President Donald Trump has frozen between $6.9 billion and $8.2 billion in university research funding, according to data cited by the Center for American Progress.

Rodriguez, who also was slated to visit the Institute of American Indian Arts on Wednesday, said her agency is gathering information about federal impacts from across the state and sharing it with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office and the Department of Finance and Administration to inform the executive branch’s budget recommendations next year.

“The state is going to have to make a lot of decisions on where to prioritize, where we’re going to fill those gaps because of the federal shortfall,” Rodriguez said. She anticipates the state will address the issue in the 2026 30-day session, not the special session expected either later this month or in September.

The top three impacts from frozen federal funds in New Mexico include: $32 million at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology; $19 million at New Mexico State University; and $18 million at New Mexico Highlands University, according to a breakdown an HED spokesperson provided to Source NM.

Capital outlay college tour. In addition to discussing federal funding, this week’s tours also focused on state dollars. Rodriguez’s campus visits this week marked the end of annual school visits to assess infrastructure needs and requests — called capital outlay — to bring to the Legislature in next year’s session.

While the School for the Deaf is not a college, it is one of New Mexico’s three “special schools” that HED oversees along with traditional colleges and universities. The school is not a research institution, so the federal cuts’ overall impact is minimal, Superintendent Jennifer Herbold told Source NM in an interview.

This cycle, HED received nearly $500 million in capital outlay requests, and only has approximately $300 million to give out, Rodriguez said. “So lots of tough decisions in the pike,” she said.

Rodriguez said the school is asking for approximately $6.5 million to renovate its main academic building, Dillon Hall, which houses its middle school and high school departments. Herbold said the hall needs upgrades to its heating and air conditioning system and replacement of old windows that no longer open and a stucco exterior cracked by moisture and the intense summer heat.

Herbold guided HED Capital Projects Director Joe Brown and staff from the Legislative Finance Committee on a tour of the campus in the center of Santa Fe on Tuesday afternoon. She showed them ongoing cleanup efforts from flooding the prior Thursday, and walked them through multiple buildings that lack air conditioning.

They also saw the school’s football and track field, which Herbold said “is in pretty bad shape” and sits above the campus’ drainage pipes. Rodriguez said the school is asking for approximately $5 million for upgrades.

Afterward, Herbold told Source NM that her school’s campus faces challenges preserving and maintaining its buildings, which continually flood with water that drains from the state capital’s northern neighborhoods. The school temporarily moved offices and classrooms to keep the campus running, she said.

“It’s a very delicate balance of figuring out what students need right now, and also trying to preserve some of our historical buildings of the past,” Herbold said through an interpreter.