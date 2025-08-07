Forest Service spokesperson says Laguna Fire escape unrelated to staffing issues

The Laguna Fire’s escape from containment lines last month did not result from United States Forest Service personnel cuts or upheaval at the agency, an agency spokesperson told Source New Mexico on Thursday.

Instead, an unpredicted wind gust changed the course of the blaze, which can happen in wildland firefighting sometimes, said USFS spokesperson Claudia Brookshire.

Wildfire “is dynamic and complex,” she told Source on Thursday. “There’s never zero risk.”

On July 12, the Forest Service announced that a spot fire had ignited outside of containment lines of a Rio Arriba County fire that the Forest Service had been monitoring for about two weeks, part of a strategy to “actively manage” the blaze and encourage low-intensity fire through a roughly 13,000-acre area.

Noting that the fire was burning in an area that had undergone a National Environmental Policy Act review, and had previously been subject to prescribed burns and thinning, Santa Fe National Forest Deputy Forest Supervisor Anthony Madrid said the fire presented “an opportunity to create a resilient ecosystem” and reduce future fire risk.

But an “unpredictable change in weather” sent a spot fire raging to the northeast edge of the blaze. In doing so, the fire killed cattle and imperiled two firefighters, who were trapped and had to deploy fire shelters to avoid serious injury.

The fire is now largely contained at 78% — as of Monday — and reduced to smoldering. It’s burned about 17,500 acres, and has 17 people assigned to fully extinguish the blaze.

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.) recently demanded answers about the fire, writing a letter July 21 to United States Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz about whether the

Forest Service could have prevented the escape if it had more staffing.

“Did recent Forest Service staff reductions have any effect on the agency’s decision-making during this fire?” she asked. She also asked the Forest Service to account for how many full- and part-time Santa Fe National Forest Service employees it had on June 1.

Santa Fe National Forest Service spokesperson Claudia Brookshire told Source on Thursday that she believes Schultz is finalizing answers to those questions, and she said Forest Service officials are taking staff from Leger Fernandez’s office to the burn scar Friday.

She also said, despite the ongoing upheaval at the Forest Service, along with firings and early retirements, the Laguna Fire and other fires have been staffed adequately.

“There has been reorganization and some changes within the Forest Service, but that does not apply to fire or incidents. Every incident has to be properly staffed,” she said. “And so not only did we have staff from the [Santa Fe National] Forest, but we had resources from other states that come in, other forests. So we were fully staffed.”

While the Forest Service claims that, nationally, it has reached 99% of its firefighter staffing goal, internal data obtained by ProPublica shows that the figure is misleading. The public data does not include resignations from the agency nor does it disclose that many senior management positions are vacant.

In addition to killing cattle and endangering the firefighters, the blaze burned at far higher intensity in the area it escaped into than it did in the area to which firefighters were hoping to contain the conflagration. That’s according to a Burned Area Emergency Response team map released Aug. 1.

sourcenm.com The fire intensity of the Laguna Fire, shown here on a spectrum from blue to red, was highest in the northeast edge of the burn scar. That’s the area the fire escaped into July 11. (Photo courtesy BAER team)

While 81% of the total wildfire burned at “unburned/very low or low intensity,” according to the BAER team, the map shows that the vast majority of the “high intensity” wildfire occurred in the northeast part of the burn scar. That’s where the fire ran when it escaped.

About 5% of the fire was “high” intensity and 14% was “moderate.” Areas scorched in high or moderate intensity wildfires can see long-lasting effects, including hydrophobic soil that intensifies floods and debris flows, and sometimes can mean no vegetation regrows for a long time.

Brookshire acknowledged that the high intensity fire occurred where the escape happened. She said the BAER team is working on a report now that will help land managers and communities decide how best to prepare for flood or other consequences of the damaging fire.

“From what I’ve seen, there’s not tremendous impacts to those watersheds, but there may be some,” she said.

Impacts could include ash flows and some flooding to private lands that are already in a floodplain, she said, and noted if significant flooding or other damage occurs, the Forest Service will intervene.

“Although it burned at high severity, again, it’s mostly in areas that are not impacting the watershed, and so at this point, there’s no plans for reforestation or anything like that,” she said.