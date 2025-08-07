New Mexico confirms first human West Nile virus case of the year

Health officials confirmed New Mexico’s first human case of West Nile virus Thursday, saying the Valencia County adult who contracted the virus was briefly hospitalized, but has since returned home.

West Nile is a virus spread through mosquito bites between humans, birds and horses. While several species of mosquito can spread the disease, the Culex family of mosquito, which can be found across the state, is the biggest threat. No vaccines exist for people, nor do specific treatments for the infection.

The New Mexico Department of Health previously warned of future infections after mosquitos captured in Bernalillo County tested positive for the virus in early July.

“Our first infection of the year is always a good reminder that West Nile does circulate throughout the state,”New Mexico State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps told Source New Mexico.

In a news release, NMDOH said West Nile virus infection has also been confirmed in three horses in New Mexico this year: two in Lea County and one in Eddy County.

Phipps encouraged measures to reduce mosquito bites: limiting activity at dusk and dawn; wearing loose-fitting long sleeves and pants; and using insect repellent can lower individual risks. The health department recommends using Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus/para-menthane-diol.

Most infections are asymptomatic, with some people experiencing a headache or mild fever, Phipps said, but about 1% of cases can cause a very severe neurological disease.

“Late summer is the time we expect to see the most West Nile infections so we’re expecting to see more in August and into September,” Phipps said.

New Mexico health officials have reported about 500 cases of West Nile since 2005, with at least one death in all but two years. New Mexico’s most severe outbreak occurred in 2023, with 80 recorded cases and eight deaths.

Reducing mosquito breeding grounds on private property is another tack, saying that any outdoor water bowls or birdbaths should be refilled at least once a week to interrupt any mosquito larvae.

“Any standing water in debris, toys, saucers under potted plants can all catch water and provide locations for mosquitos to breed,” Phipps said.