New Mexico panel helping choose new ‘child advocate’ position opts out of public meetings law Decision prompts criticism from open government group

At its inaugural meeting Tuesday, a board tasked with finding candidates to head up New Mexico’s newly created Office of the Child Advocate opted out of a state transparency law, citing privacy concerns for applicants.

The decision went against advice at the meeting from a representative of the New Mexico Department of Justice, and provoked criticism from the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government.

Passed in the most recent legislative session, House Bill 5 established the independent Office of the Child Advocate, along with a selection committee to establish a pool of candidates for the governor’s final appointment for a six-year term as the state’s child advocate.

The law requires the child advocate to be an attorney, licensed social worker or psychologist with at least five years of experience in child welfare or juvenile justice.

The duties of the office will include responding and investigating complaints on behalf of children in state custody or families interacting with the state’s Child Youth and Families Department. The office is administratively attached to the New Mexico Department of Justice.

CYFD has faced increased scrutiny from lawmakers and advocates over rising costs of settlements for maltreatment and deaths of children in custody from years past, as well as the housing of children in offices, which have included incidents of injury from private security guards. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez in April announced an investigation into a 16-year old foster child’s suicide.

Proponents hailed the new office as a measure of oversight for the beleaguered agency and protection for children in state custody. At the same time, the proposal for an independent child advocate office garnered criticism from national independent monitors overseeing the implementation of reforms, following a 2019 settlement with the state agency and foster youth. CYFD Secretary Teresa Casados also warned the bill would prevent continued progress in the court-manded orders.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham line-item vetoed a $1 million appropriation for the Office of the Child Advocate in April, leaving between $600,000 to $650,000 for the New Mexico Department of Justice to set up the office.

State of New Mexico Child Advocate Selection Committee members:The seven-member committee appointments from both parties in the legislature, the judiciary and the governor’s office.

Governor’s pick:

Diego Arencon, deputy chief of staff in the Office of the Governor

Senate Democratic leadership pick:

Therese Yanan, executive director of Native American Disability Law Center, Inc.

Senate Republican leadership pick:

Monique Jacobson, former CYFD secretary under Gov. Susana Martinez

House Democratic leadership pick:

Rep. Michelle Paulene Abeyta (D-To’hajiilee)

House Republican leadership pick:

Maralyn Beck, founder & executive director of nonprofit New Mexico Child First Network

New Mexico Supreme Court chief justice picks:

Albuquerque Judge Alma Roberson, from the Second Judicial District’s Children’s Court

Deming Judge Jennifer Delaney in the Sixth Judicial District

Meetings and motionsAt its inaugural meeting Tuesday, the selection committee spent three hours on an agenda that included administrative business such as establishing a timeline for vetting candidates and laying the groundwork for future meetings. Members unanimously approved Rep. Michelle Paulene Abeyta (D-To’hajiilee) as the chair.

However, the bulk of the meeting focused on whether the committee would adopt the policies and procedures of the New Mexico Open Meetings Act, which sets rules for posting and hosting meetings; parameters for public input; bars discussion of public business outside of meetings; and lists out the reasons meetings can be held behind closed doors.

Members of the committee asked if portions of the interviews with candidates for the child advocate could be exempted from open meetings out of concerns that applicants might not want their current employers to know they were looking for new work or might have personal experiences in the foster care system they wanted to keep private.

Billy Jimenez, chief of civil affairs at NMDOJ, told committee members their meetings could not be closed for candidates interviewing for public jobs. He further said all resumes and applications would remain accessible under public records laws.

Committee member Albuquerque Judge Alma Roberson asked if the committee could agree to post meetings and keep public comment, but also hold meetings with candidates behind closed doors as necessary.

Isabel Lopez, an NMDOJ attorney advising the committee, said if the committee adopted OMA it would have to abide by its specific exemptions: “If it’s not in statute, you can’t make one up,” she said. Lopez advised the committee to adopt the Open Meetings Act, rather than simply include a transparency statement in its bylaws as some suggested.

“Committees created by statute should follow the Open Meetings Act as the Legislature carved out, made the intentional decision, to carve them out separate from a public body,” Lopez said, adding that the information was in NMDOJ’s published compliance guide.

Nonetheless, the board members in attendance voted unanimously to decline adopting the Open Meetings Act.

“I move that we not follow the Open Meetings Act, but that we commit to encouraging public comments, ensuring that our meeting times and locations are made public and encourage transparency,” Roberson said.

New Mexico Foundation for Open Government Legal Director Amanda Lavin told Source NM it appears the committee is subject to OMA.

“The attorney general’s guidance on this is pretty clear,” Lavin said. “A statutorily-created committee is subject to OMA and doesn’t get to pick and choose which portions of the law to follow.”

NMFOG Executive Director Christine Barber told Source NM the law ensures safeguards for conducting public business, and said she’d urge the committee to reconsider and opt back in to open meetings rules.

“The best intentions are going to fall by the wayside really quickly, because it comes up against convenience,” Barber told Source NM. “I know that they will try very hard to police themselves, we have just never seen it work successfully.”

Maralyn Beck, the executive director and founder of nonprofit New Mexico Child First Network, noted several times during the committee’s meeting that she had received an award from FOG for her public records work around CYFD. However she told Source NM in a call Wednesday that she felt the board struck the right balance by opting out of the Open Meetings Act.

“We should have confidence in the process. And if we’re going to root-canal single-handedly the most broken and corrupt state agency in New Mexico’s history, I feel like we’re airing on the side of transparency while also being cognizant of confidentiality issues,” Beck said. “The opposite of what our intentions are is secrecy. But there is a value if the best candidate we have is the biggest whistleblower at CYFD and they are afraid of applying for this job to improve the system and losing their job at CYFD.”

(Danielle Prokop / Source NM) / sourcenm.com Maralyn Beck, founder & executive director of nonprofit New Mexico Child First Network speaks during the selection committee meeting Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.

Beck said a case over the weekend with an Albuquerque mother charged with death of a 1-year-old, is emblematic of a “department in crisis,” and that it’s more important than ever to find the best candidate to helm the child advocate’s office.

In response to Source NM’s inquiry regarding the child’s death, CYFD spokesperson Jessica Preston issued a statement Wednesday evening that the child had not been in the state’s custody. In a second, updated statement issued Wednesday night, Preston wrote that two of the three siblings were previously released into CYFD custody and were reinstated into the parents’ custody on July 21, following the dismissal of abuse and neglect charges.

“The death of this child is a tragedy of immeasurable proportions. This outcome could not have been predicted by any of the parties involved in this case,” Preston said in the statement. “CYFD extends its deepest condolences to all those affected by this loss.”

Beck also told Source NM that she has “whistleblowers coming to me every freaking day because they are afraid…if they tell their supervisor of a concern, they will be fired. Children die when employees are afraid to speak up.”

When asked about this allegation, spokesperson Preston responded in a statement that said: “CYFD takes every concern seriously. We work through the appropriate channels to review or investigate each case individually. In cases where misconduct was [found] CYFD has taken steps to correct all situations.”

Committee members scheduled the next meeting for the morning of Aug. 22 at the University of New Mexico Continuing Education Building to address the salary for the position, additional qualifications and posting the job.

Abeyta told Source NM after Tuesday’s meeting that the goal would be to send a list of candidates to the governor’s office by the end of the year.

“It’s an ambitious timeline but very doable,” Abeyta said. “I’m very excited about the work we did here, I think we’re making progress.”