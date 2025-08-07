NM Health Department: Drink plenty of water amid early-August heat wave

The New Mexico Health Department is warning New Mexicans to monitor their health and stay hydrated amid a somewhat unusual early-August heat wave, especially as forecasters warn that no monsoons are in sight in the coming weeks.

Chelsea Langer, who leads the state health department’s Environmental Health Epidemiology Bureau, told Source New Mexico on Wednesday that high temperatures across the state will prompt the department to release a public service announcement Thursday telling New Mexicans what to look out for in terms of heat-related illnesses, and where to find shelter.

The health department has established a hotline for, among other services, residents to call for the latest information on local cooling centers. In addition to drinking lots of water, Langer recommended residents try to stay inside; keep windows and doors closed; be mindful of heat illness-related symptoms; and be extra careful not to leave children or pets in hot cars.

“Generally in July, we see the peak, but it’s not uncommon to have heat waves in August, or, the last few years, even into September and October, like unseasonably, record-breaking heat, unfortunately,” Langer said.

Rio Rancho, Albuquerque and Las Cruces in May topped a USA Today analysis of cities with the largest increase of high-heat days — 90 degrees and upward — since 1985: 39, 36 and 31 more such days, respectively.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued heat advisories for most of eastern New Mexico and around Bernalillo County, along with areas in the northwest and southwest corners of the state. Temperatures were expected to hit as high as 106 degrees, and 100 degrees in the Albuquerque metropolitan area.

The heat advisories are in effect Wednesday until 7 p.m. Forecasters also already issued a heat advisory from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

State-level data about the heat’s impact this summer on public health, including emergency room visits and heat-related deaths, was not immediately available Wednesday.

However, Langer noted that the state tracked 80 heat-related deaths last summer, which is the highest on record, she said. In 2023, the state tracked 66 heat-related deaths, she said.

The early August heat comes amid renewed bleak drought predictions across the Southwest. August is, on average, the wettest month of the year, but a monsoon outlook did not appear promising, according to experts.

“August is when we expect to be getting a lot of rain in the Southwest. At least up to this point, that is not what we’re seeing,” said Russ Schumacher, a professor and climatologist at Colorado State University, during an Intermountain West Drought and Climate Webinar on Wednesday.

What the Health Department recommends during the heat wave, especially for people at high risk like outdoor workers, children and infants, adults over 65 and people with existing health conditions or no access to air conditioning:

