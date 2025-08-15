3 new measles cases pushes New Mexico’s total count of infections to 100

State health officials reported three new measles cases in Santa Fe County on Thursday, pushing New Mexico’s infection count to 100 since the outbreak in west Texas spilled across the state line in mid-February.

The New Mexico Department of Health said the three new infections — with the most recent positive recorded on Aug. 10 – were for two adults and one child who tested positive. All were unvaccinated. No hospitalizations were reported. New Mexico health officials update the case counts every Thursday.

“We remain grateful New Mexicans continue to get their measles vaccination in an effort to slow the spread of the virus,” health department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Miranda Durham said in a news release. “Without that, measles outbreaks are more likely to last longer and grow over time.”

The three new cases bring Santa Fe’s total to five cases. All five of the Santa Fe County cases were tied to exposures from an airplane flight, health department spokesperson Robert Nott told Source NM in an email. None were linked to the warning issued after a child with measles exposed people at popular art installation Meow Wolf.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared measles eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, with sporadic outbreaks due to international travel. The 2025 outbreak has been the largest national case count in 33 years, driven by falling vaccination rates spread by misinformation. Gaines County, Texas, which ignited the outbreak of over 1,300 cases nationwide, has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. Three people, including two school-age children in Texas and one adult in Lea County, have died. All three were unvaccinated.

Measles, a highly contagious respiratory virus, spreads through contact with airborne particles from an infected person’s coughs and sneezes. These particles can linger in the air for hours.

Infected people can spread the disease several days before symptoms appear. It can take between one and three weeks for symptoms to show, which include: headache, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a spotted red rash spreading from the head and face, down the body. About one in five cases has severe complications including pneumonia, brain swelling and even death.

There is no specific treatment for measles, but health officials urge individuals to get two doses of the measles vaccine. The vaccine can prevent catching the disease, ease symptom severity and stop the spread.

Health officials report a 73% increase in New Mexicans seeking the measles vaccine this year compared to 2024, administering 48,620 vaccines since Feb. 1.

New Mexicans can check their vaccination record online at Vax View. Questions for scheduling vaccinations or symptoms can be directed to the Department of Health Helpline at 1-833-796-8773.

A list of vaccination clinics is available on the state’s measles website.