Department of Justice extends New Mexico US attorney’s term amid judicial, Senate criticism Heinrich, Luján say Ryan Ellison’s unusual extension circumvents Congressional oversight

“Interim” U.S. Attorney for New Mexico Ryan Ellison is now “acting” US attorney, following a Justice Department move that extends the state’s chief federal prosecutor’s term until next year without Senate or federal court approval.

Ellison’s office announced the extension Friday, coinciding with the legal end of his 120-day interim status that began when U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed him in April. The extension means he can continue as before leading an office of about 200 employees, including lawyers and contractors.

“I look forward to working with public servants of all political stripes to combat crime in New Mexico,” Ellison said in a news release Friday. “In the interim, I will continue to lead the United States Attorney’s Office in the same way that I have over the last four months—without fear, without favor, and with public safety as my top priority.”

The announced extension of 210 days comes the day after a panel of New Mexico federal judges, in a brief statement posted to the court’s website, declined to approve his appointment. But the panel also declined to name an alternative to the post, which it is empowered to do while an official confirmation plays out in the Senate.

Typically, panels like this one approve the interim appointment, if a Senate confirmation is pending. The Senate makes those appointments permanent through confirmation.

New Mexico federal court spokesperson Heather Small declined to comment on why the federal judge panel declined to approve him but also didn’t name someone to take his place.

Ellison, in the statement, said “I applaud New Mexico’s federal district judges for declining to appoint someone other than the Trump Administration’s choice.”

The court’s neutral decision on Ellison’s approval comes a month after a federal judge chastised him for his implementation and prosecution of immigrants arrested within a newly militarized zone along New Mexico’s shared border with Mexico.

Ellison is just the latest chief prosecutor across the country whose term has been extended by the attorney general through what’s known as the Federal Vacancy Act. Before Ellison, four others received special appointments from the executive branch, according to Bloomberg, instead of the typical judicial approval of interim US attorneys whom the Senate hasn’t yet confirmed.

U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, both New Mexico Democrats, denounced the extension and said it amounts to “a deliberate attempt to circumvent” oversight from the Senate or District Court.

“While we are committed to reviewing [Ellison’s] application and credentials, we are extremely concerned by this administration’s continuing willingness to trample the role of the Judiciary and Congress,” the pair wrote in a Friday news release.

According to Heinrich’s office, Ellison only last week submitted the final version of an application form to Heinrich’s office that is required for his Senate confirmation process “after substantial prodding by the Senator’s staff,” said spokesperson Luis Soriano in an email to Source New Mexico.

“Now that the application has been received, the Senators and their staff will review Ellison’s answers and the materials that he has provided, while also conducting an independent vetting process, consistent with how the Senators have approached all prior vacancies,” Soriano said.

Tessa Duberry, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined to comment on his application to be considered for Senate approval.

President Donald Trump has not officially nominated him for the post, which is also required before he can be confirmed in the Senate.

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment from Source New Mexico on Friday.

While Heinrich’s office declined to comment on whether he will ultimately vote for Ellison, his office has previously been critical of Ellison’s efforts to crack down on border crossings in New Mexico.

In April, shortly after being appointed, Ellison stood alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to tout a newly created military border zone along New Mexico’s shared border with Mexico. Ellison announced the new zone enabled him to bring new misdemeanor charges against people who, with the Army’s help, were arrested within the border zone.

But the creation of the border zone created confusion among recreators and residents who live near the border, and a federal magistrate judge dismissed more than 100 early cases because Ellison’s office failed to demonstrate the people arrested knowingly trespassed. Prosecutors then self-dismissed three cases due to confusion about the border zone’s boundaries.

In mid-July, a federal judge in Las Cruces dismissed one case “with prejudice,” meaning prosecutors can’t bring it again, issuing a scathing ruling that said Ellison’s office failed to ensure defendants constitutional rights in hundreds of the cases.

“The Government’s inattention to statutory and constitutional rights has been a consistent throughline through these hundreds of cases,” District Court Judge Margaret Strickland wrote. “Time and time again the Government has initiated a prosecution… only to turn around within days and deport the defendant while the charges are pending and thereby necessarily imperil the defendant’s Fifth Amendment, Sixth Amendment, and Speedy Trial Act rights.”

At least two of the prosecutions resulted in convictions, and Ellison’s statement Friday touted his office’s crackdown on illegal immigration and crime. According to his statement, illegal border crossings are down 92% and immigration-related prosecutions are up 180%.

“Our partnership with the U.S. military and the U.S. Border Patrol has made our southern border more secure than at any point in our nation’s history,” he said.