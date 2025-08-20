New Mexico officials unveil first wave of improvements for Las Vegas water treatment facility State stepped in to help fast-track project after recent floods, water shutoff

The New Mexico Environment Department’s installation of new pre-treatment equipment for the City of Las Vegas’ drinking water supply should offer at least some reassurance to residents the next time they see storm clouds gather on the horizon, a department official told Source New Mexico this week.

The Environment Department recently took over almost all the Northern New Mexico town’s work to replace its water treatment facility, a necessity after the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in summer 2022.

During the fire, sediment turned the Gallinas River black as it flowed through town, and the city and other areas in and around the burn scar have seen repeated floods ever since the fire.

Because the United States Forest Service started the blaze, Congress approved more than $5 billion to compensate fire victims, and specifically included $140 million to the city for a brand new water treatment system. A year ago, the city received $98 million of that.

But repeated flood events last summer and earlier this year, as well as a complete water shutoff in the city this winter, prompted the city to enter into a “joint governmental agreement” with three state agencies in hopes of fast-tracking the new system.

The agreement, which all the parties signed off on early last month, empowers the state’s finance, disaster response and environmental departments to “plan, design, procure, construct, test, deliver, and close out a temporary water treatment facility and a permanent water treatment facility” in the city, according to a copy of the agreement.

The city keeps control of the $98 million it received, along with other federal and state grants and loans it has received as part of the replacement project. Its main job is to pay for all the work the state does, according to the agreement.

On Tuesday, state environment officials announced that they’d successfully completed a half-dozen projects that aim to improve the city’s water filtration system and ensure the public is kept in the loop on what they’re drinking.

One of the most important improvements is the installation of temporary “pre-treatment” equipment at the city’s water treatment plant, said Jonas Armstrong, director of NMED’s Water Protection Division, in an interview Tuesday afternoon with Source. The city procured the equipment, which removes extra sediment and debris in high-turbidity or runoff events, last year.

“[The city was] having some issues earlier this year with getting it connected and making sure it was operating correctly,” Armstrong said. “We’ve worked through that with them in the last couple months, and it’s connected now and ready to go. So that’s a big improvement.”

The state has also begun upgrades to filters at the existing facility; replaced a vacuum system that removes scum and floating debris from the Gallinas River; and built a sediment pond near a reservoir to reduce flooding and contamination risks, according to a news release Tuesday.

Armstrong deferred questions about the costs of the improvements to the city, including how much of the $98 million the city received last year has been spent. A spokesperson for the city*, in an email to Source on Wednesday, did not answer the question about the funds but noted that the city’s new manager, Robert Anaya, would be updating the City Council on numerous water-related matters at a meeting today at 5:30 p.m., including “an extensive discussion on current initiatives and updates related to the water treatment plant, water distribution and storage, and various concepts and recommendations under consideration.”

While the state does not expect to begin construction on the new facility until next year at the earliest, Armstrong said the changes should offer a measure of comfort to Las Vegas residents who’ve seen their drinking water supply repeatedly compromised due to floods and equipment failures.

“I think the pre-treatment system being brought online and ready to go at the flip of a switch is a big advancement, and an assurance that the shutdowns and the restrictions that have happened in the last couple of years should not happen again,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the joint agreement has been “really collaborative so far,” with the state drawing on local knowledge about how best to tailor the project to the city’s needs. When it’s finally built, the new water treatment system will be a “generational asset,” given the adequate funding and the state’s technical expertise, he said.

“This existing facility is 50-plus years old and needs to be replaced, and having the federal funds and the state funds to do it is a huge opportunity for the city and the people of Las Vegas,” he said.