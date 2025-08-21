APS Statement on Guns Found on Campuses

While the incidents are disconcerting, proactive measures have helped keep schools safe.

Albuquerque Public Schools Police seized four guns from two APS campuses today in unrelated incidents.

“We are outraged that firearms were brought onto our campuses but grateful that the systems we put in place to keep our campuses safe worked,” Superintendent Gabriella Blakey said. “Our See Something, Say Something messaging is working.”

“Our Centegix alert badges are being used to activate emergency protocols and summon help from police and school administrators,” Dr. Blakey added. “Our staff is reacting quickly to any reports of guns on campus. And our APS Police Department is working tirelessly to follow up on safety concerns that are brought to their attention.”

Superintendent Blakey also noted that the district is working closely with District Attorney Sam Bregman on both prevention measures and on making sure that anyone who brings a gun onto campus is held accountable.

The guns were found at West Mesa and Albuquerque High.

A teacher at West Mesa High School activated his Centegix Alert badge after being informed that a student was seen with a gun in the bathroom. The school resource officer and school administrators responded to the classroom immediately, and the student was detained following a brief altercation. The gun was found during a subsequent search of the student’s backpack.

After students and staff were notified of the first incident, an individual reported that another student at the school might have a gun. APS Police and school administrators searched the students and found the gun. The student was detained.

An Albuquerque High School staff member overheard that a student could be in possession of a gun. A member of the administrative staff located the student, conducted a search of his backpack and found the weapon. The student was detained.

Albuquerque High officials received information that another student could be in possession of a weapon. Administrative and security officers quickly reacted, searched the student’s backpack and found a handgun. The student was detained.

Students caught with a gun on a campus face a one-year expulsion and criminal prosecution. APS Police is working with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office in each of these cases.

The quick actions of a campus service aide prevented a gun from reaching another one of our campuses today.

APS Police and the Albuquerque Police Department had been looking for a Del Norte student due to prior incidents and a report that she might be armed. A Campus Service Aide spotted the girl and her boyfriend walking outside the school gate. The student and her boyfriend, another Del Norte student, ran across the street and were taken into custody by officers from APD and APS police. The two were searched, and a gun was found.