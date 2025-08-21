Health Department contractor distributes $1.5M to violence prevention nonprofits The money will benefit 18 nonprofits across the state

Community organizations from across New Mexico received a boost of public funding this week that they will use over the next year to prevent violence.

The nonprofit New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs distributed $1.5 million in one-time state grant funding to 18 different nonprofit organizations practicing evidence-based solutions to violence, according to a news release on Wednesday. The recipients received between $30,000 to $200,000 each, according to the release.

Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs Executive Director Alexandria Taylor told Source NM on Thursday that the grant recipients use public health approaches to preventing people’s harmful behavior in the first place rather than policing it after the fact.

“It’s investing in longer hours at a community center, people who are holding dance lessons for young people, or giving young people and their peers something to be proud of in their communities and in their daily lives,” Taylor said in an interview. “The antidote to violence is joy and connection.”

Director of Prevention Jess Clark told Source the grant recipients are trying to address the root causes of sexual, intimate partner and gun violence; and they already have deep trusted relationships in their communities.

“These are the programs that our communities who are most impacted by violence are already turning to,” he said in an interview. “One incredible thing about doing prevention work that’s rooted in a public health framework is that when you’re focusing on one area, you end up impacting many other areas of violence. So it ends up being money that is very, very well spent.”

Organizations applied for the grants in July, Taylor said. Recipients had to be nonprofits and were chosen based on their proven histories of culturally reflective violence prevention programming and their abilities to complete the work within the next year, Clark said.

For example, Casa Fortaleza offers prevention presentations and educational workshops for survivors of sexual violence in Spanish-speaking communities. The funding will allow them to expand their services, Director of Education and Community Engagement Marian Méndez-Cera said in a statement.

“We focus on proactive solutions rooted in prevention — educating communities, challenging harmful norms, and fostering a culture of respect and consent,” Méndez-Cera said. “As a trauma-informed agency, we provide strength-based, community-driven, linguistically specific services that honor survivors’ dignity and draw from the values, traditions, and collective strength of the communities we serve.”

More than half of all New Mexicans have been sexually assaulted or raped at some point in their life, and 40% have been the victim of some kind of sexual violence while in New Mexico in the previous year, according to a report the coalition commissioned earlier this year.

Unlock Civics New Mexico received another grant for its work empowering young people impacted by incarceration, poverty and trauma to become civic leaders through project-based learning, peer mentorship and advocacy for systemic change.

“Guided by the truth that our liberation is bound together, we are weaving networks of safety and belonging that resist disposability and affirm life,” Unlock Civics NM Program Director Justin Allen said in a statement. “Together, we are building the conditions for safer, more connected communities, not only for today, but as an inheritance of justice and possibility for generations to come.”

Other grant recipients include the Albuquerque-based Keshet Dance Company, Arise Sexual Assault Services in Portales, Tewa Women United in Española and the Chavez County CASA Program in Roswell.

The money comes from the Violence Intervention Program Fund created in 2022 by the New Mexico Legislature and overseen by the New Mexico Department of Health, which hired the Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs to distribute the funds, Taylor said.

The coalition itself received $200,000 to pay for training the grant recipients and evaluating their work based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, she said.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to expand support for community organizations working on holistic public health approaches to violence intervention,” DOH Office of Injury and Violence Prevention Manager Kathleen Maese told Source on Thursday. “These organizations implement evidence-based, community-centered, and culturally appropriate programs covering upstream prevention and intervention to address violence.”

The New Mexico Sexual Assault Helpline is available for anyone to call to talk about their experience. For anyone in need of support, please call, text or chat the New Mexico Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-844-667-2457 or nmsahelp.org. The Helpline is available 24/7 and is 100% confidential and free.