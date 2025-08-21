NM to release $40 million for projects to treat brackish water

New Mexico officials told lawmakers Wednesday that they will unveil in the coming week the requirements for municipalities and private companies to seek funds to treat less-drinkable water from below ground.

Earlier this year, lawmakers passed House Bill 137 to establish the Strategic Water Supply, which includes $40 million to treat salty waters in aquifers and alleviate the stress from climate change shrinking rivers and depleting freshwater supplies in aquifers.

The bill represented a slimmed-down version of the project touted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, which would have included efforts to treat wastewater from oil and gas projects and had a half-a-billion dollar price tag.

Leadership at the Office of the State Engineer and the New Mexico Environment Department, which manages the program, told lawmakers at the legislative Water and Natural Resources Committee meeting this week in Las Cruces that the $40 million will exclusively be used for grants for local governments or contracts with private companies.

“The goals for the program are to encourage communities to be able to withstand that potential future of less water supply available, and to allow them to diversify supplies that they have amongst service water, groundwater, recycled water elements,” said Deputy State Engineer Tanya Trujillo.

While no specific projects have been put forward, cities like Eunice are increasingly looking to desalination to increase water supplies.

For desalination to work, some of the water may have to be treated for more than just salt, in order to address contaminants such as arsenic or uranium. As part of the new initiative, the state is undertaking a yearslong process to determine the shape, size and quality of New Mexico’s aquifers. Researchers at New Mexico State University, in partnership with the environment department, the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources and private owners say they have thus far sampled water from 19 aquifers to test for quality.

Pei Xu, one of the NMSU researcher in the civil engineering department, said further research will be needed.“The challenges and opportunities of developing brackish water is understanding the quantity and the quality of the water aquifers,” Xu said.

Officials said they would have feasibility studies to compare the costs of any proposed projects for treating brackish water with benefits to the community or impacts on the environment.

“We don’t want a science experiment,” Deputy Cabinet Secretary John Rhoderick told lawmakers. “We want results.”

Rhoderick said he anticipates requests for grant funding will “greatly outstrip” the $40 million allocated by the Legislature, and said the departments would likely seek further funding in the 2026 session.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero (D-Albuquerque) asked how the push to install expensive infrastructure for desalination is being balanced with cheaper policy options to conserve water.

Rhoderick and Trujillo said an “all of the above approach” is necessary.

“Nothing is more apparent than the reality that the only way we solve water problems in New Mexico is by utilizing 100 different methods,” Rhoderick said. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution.”