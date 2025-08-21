‘The City will not give in to bullying:’ ABQ defends immigrant policies after DOJ threat

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller wrote in a letter this week that the city’s policies do not impede federal immigration enforcement and that he stands by “immigrant-friendly policies” he believes reduce crime in New Mexico’s biggest city.

The letter was a response to the latest pressure campaign from United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, who demanded Albuquerque and 34 other “sanctuary” jurisdictions say by Tuesday whether the jurisdictions commit to complying with federal law and identify which steps they are taking to “eliminate laws, policies, and practices that impeded federal immigration enforcement.”

Keller, in an undated letter city officials provided to Source New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, wrote that Bondi has no basis to threaten the city and that, “The City will not give in to bullying.” He added that he can commit to complying with federal law “without hesitation.” As for the second request:

“None of the City’s laws, policies or practices impede federal immigration enforcement,” he wrote. “I therefore see no need to propose any initiatives.”

Keller went on to write that he is unaware of any way in which Albuquerque’s policies “thwart” operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other federal authorities. Instead, he said the city’s policies that aim to protect immigrants ensure crime victims feel safe to come forward.

“And the results have been clear: In the past two years, the City has seen a marked decrease in crime,” he said.

Albuquerque is one of 18 cities nationwide that the DOJ targeted earlier this month as a “sanctuary” jurisdiction, and the only New Mexico locale. The national list also includes four counties, 12 states and the District of Columbia. Bondi issued a letter Aug. 13 to all the jurisdictions, warning local leaders that the areas they represent and people implementing the policies could face criminal or civil penalties or a loss of federal grants.

“I have made clear, repeatedly, that the immigrant-friendly policies do not limit legitimate efforts at law enforcement,” Keller said. “If you commit a crime in Albuquerque, you will be held accountable, regardless of your immigration status.”

In July, Keller signed a new executive order that expanded the city’s 2018 Immigrant-Friendly Resolution, which states that no city entity will assist in federal civil immigration enforcement, including raids, detentions or information-sharing unless legally required by a court.

Keller’s executive order also states that ICE must clearly identify officers and avoid “harmful or disruptive detainment tactics in public spaces.” Keller signed the executive order shortly after video went viral online of ICE violently arresting a Venezuelan immigrant at a Walmart in Albuquerque.

The mayor ended his letter with hopes that his response would prompt Bondi to stop issuing threats to the city, but he said the city “ will continue to fight if any federal agency attempts to cut the City’s funding or otherwise seeks to harm the City’s interest.”

Read Keller’s full letter here:

Dear Attorney General Bondi,

I am writing in response to your letter of August 13, 2025. I want to be clear that protecting the safety of the residents of Albuquerque is now, and has always been, my top concern. I hope that the Department of Justice will continue to partner with Albuquerque in that effort. But I also want to be clear that the Department has no basis to threaten the City or its residents, and the City will not give in to bullying. The City will respond, as necessary, to any action taken against it.

Your letter includes two requests. First, you asked that I confirm the City’s commitment to complying with federal law. I can do so without hesitation. Second, you ask that I identify the initiative we are taking to “eliminate laws, policies, and practices that impeded federal immigration enforcement.” None of the City’s laws, policies or practices impede federal immigration enforcement. I therefore see no need to propose any initiatives.

Albuquerque is also one of the most culturally diverse cities in the country. Native American groups have inhabited the region for thousands of years – many centuries before Europeans reached the Americas. Spanish settlers began settling the area in the 1500s, followed later by Anglos seeking opportunities during the country’s westward expansion. Albuquerque is also home to rich and thriving African-American and Asian-American communities, among others. The City has, throughout its history, welcomed immigrants.

It is in part due to this history that the City has adopted policies designed to protect the immigrants within the community. I stand by these policies. These policies are designed to, and have, made the City safer. These policies ensure that victims of crime feel that they can come forward, without fear of reprisal. And the results have been clear: in the past two years, the City has seen a marked decrease in crime.

In your letter, you assert that the City’s policies “thwart federal immigration enforcement to the detriment of the United States.” This claim is baseless. Your letter does not include a single example of activities that have interfered with federal immigration enforcement, and I am not aware of any. I have made clear, repeatedly, that the immigrant-friendly policies do not limit legitimate efforts at law enforcement. If you commit a crime in Albuquerque, you will be held accountable, regardless of your immigration status.

I hope that, with this clarification, the threats against the City of Albuquerque will come to an

end. I would note, however, that there is already an injunction preventing federal agencies from cutting off funding to the City. Another one is forthcoming. The City will continue to fight if any federal agency attempts to cut the City’s funding or otherwise seeks to harm the City’s interest.

Sincerely,

Mayor Tim Keller