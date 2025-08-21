U.S. Rep. Vasquez backs laws for gun storage, social media during meeting with police

In a wide-ranging conversation on Wednesday with police leaders from central New Mexico about local public safety issues, U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) said he wants to make it a federal crime to not safely store firearms around children and wants to regulate social media use that encourages violence.

Vasquez also discussed his efforts to boost funding for local law enforcement needs versus immigration enforcement.

At the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in downtown Albuquerque, law enforcement officials raised their own concerns regarding local public safety issues.

For instance, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina told Vasquez the area’s biggest problem is providing treatment to unhoused people for substance use disorders and other mental health diagnoses, and suggested he find more funding for the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County’s existing mental health facilities.

He also said the problem won’t improve until local courts can process more of the cases against the people police arrest. He said “all they could ever process” would be approximately a quarter of all arrests in the county.

“They can’t be prosecuted,” Medina said. “And it’s unfortunate: The most likely cases that are going to be dumped are involving individuals with mental health concerns or substance abuse problems.”

In Valencia County south of Albuquerque, officers are seeing a lot of unhoused New Mexicans who are dealing with behavioral health and substance use disorders coming from across the state and exiting off the Rail Runner commuter line’s last stop in Belen, according to Belen Interim Police Chief Adam Keck.

“There’s nothing really they’re doing,” Keck told Vasquez. “Maybe yelling and going crazy but they’re not really disturbing or committing a crime at all.”

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen and New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler repeatedly brought up crime they say young people are committing using firearms and driving getaway vehicles on behalf of criminal gangs.

Vasquez asked where young people are obtaining guns, and Medina said both children and adults are stealing guns from vehicles and selling them on social media platforms. Weisler said the guns are sold on Telegram.

At the same time, Medina said most of the stolen guns’ owners are not reporting when the thefts happen.

Vasquez said he supports federal legislation called Ethan’s Law that would set standards for safe gun storage and give states incentives to create and implement safe gun storage laws. New Mexico in 2023 made it a misdemeanor to negligently allow a minor to access a firearm that they then use to harm themselves or others.

“It’s your duty and responsibility to report a stolen firearm because you know that it’s probably going to be used in a crime,” Vasquez said. “Nobody steals your .22 to go rabbit hunting.”

The congressman told attendees his staff will look into regulating social media use that promotes criminal activity on services like Telegram and Signal.

(Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) / sourcenm.com U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (center right) met with Belen Interim Police Chief Adam Keck, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, Bernalillo County Undersheriff Aaron Williamson, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen and New Mexico State Police leaders on Aug. 20, 2025 in Albuquerque.

Vasquez also said Wednesday he wants to put “parameters” on the $170 billion allocated in the “big beautiful bill” for President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, including nearly $30 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Vasquez said Congress gave the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, “a blank check,” and he is working on legislation, which he has not introduced yet, that would place limits on how the agency spends the money.

“We’re going to advocate that it be used for public safety at the local level,” he said.

Asked for more detail about the future legislation, Communications Director Delaney Wehn would only tell Source that Vasquez’s office has “big news set to drop next Monday.”

“I can’t share what it is yet but it’s national news,” Wehn said in a text message.

Medina referenced the possibility of the federal government withholding funding from Albuquerque, which was singled out earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Justice as New Mexico’s sole so-called “sanctuary” jurisdiction. U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the federal government would bring litigation and other penalties against cities, states and other jurisdictions with such policies.

“We will have grant funding withheld from us,” Medina said. “It will get tied up in the courts, and eventually it will work its way to where I’m confident we’ll get it but in the interim, we’re going to lose funding that we use each and every year to assist our officers.”