Emails provide new details on how NM lawmakers’ ICE lockup visit went off the rails Tour scheduled in advance of possible legislation barring ICE facilities in the state

When the New Mexico Courts and Criminal Justice Committee convened Monday morning on the campus of New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, they did so half an hour late and without any Republican members in the room.

That’s because the GOP legislators were 45 miles away touring the Otero County Processing Center, which holds more than 850 Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

Emails between New Mexico lawmakers and staff on the Courts and Criminal Justice Committee — obtained by Source New Mexico — shed new light on how the partisan split came to be, and how what was supposed to be a bi-partisan opportunity to examine the state’s largest immigrant detention facility turned into something more like political theater.

The visit’s backdrop includes the possibility that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may consider legislation to ban immigration detention facilities in the state during a special session — a possibility her chief counsel raised in July.

CCJ Chair Sen. Joseph Cervantes (D-Las Cruces), however, told fellow committee members even prior to learning of that possibility, he’d been in touch with Otero County officials about a visit to the facility in Chaparral.

Then, on Aug. 14, he told colleagues on the committee that while he’d been assured for months that the CCJ committee would be able to visit the facility, “over the last 24 hours” he’d learned that Immigration and Customs Enforcement “has not returned phone calls or otherwise been cooperative for us to schedule such [a] tour.”

Cervantes added that he had also learned that committee members might be required to undergo background checks in order to visit. Anticipating, he wrote, that some members “might reasonably object” to background checks, and not wanting to limit participation, he said he and Committee Co-Chair Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos) had canceled the tour.

Cervantes and Otero County attorney’s office officials did not respond to Source’s requests for comment.

With the trip canceled, Cervantes scheduled other hearings for the CCJ committee meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Las Cruces.

A few days later, on Aug. 18, all committee and staff members received an email from Sen. Crystal Brantley (R-Elephant Butte), subject-lined “CCJ Member Tour of Otero Detention Facility Aug. 25.”

Brantley wrote that she had worked out a last-minute visit to the facility during a gathering with federal officials and local sheriffs held the prior weekend.

Brantley’s meeting coincided with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s visit to the state. Brantley posted a photograph of herself with Noem and touted the state lawmakers receiving “firsthand access to ICE facilities.”

She and Rep. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis) also touted the invite in another post on social media Aug. 20, this time inviting Lujan Grisham to come on the tour with them, saying her presence would “provide invaluable context for discussions about policy.”

The next day, Senate Republicans joined in, posting a poll on X that asked:, “Will @GovMLG join lawmakers on the ICE Detention Facility Tour before attempting to shut them down?” (Thirty-seven people voted, most of them saying “no.”)

The governor’s office on Thursday told Source that her busy schedule prevented her from visiting and that she had still not decided whether ICE detention legislation will be on the special session agenda, the date for which has also not yet been set.

However, the new prospect of a tour — this one organized by Brantley —sparked a flurry of responses from lawmakers on the CCJ committee, particularly Democrats who criticized Brantley for failing to coordinate with Cervantes to make it a sanctioned, scheduled visit with both parties.

Brantley told Source in an interview the tour came about after she asked federal officials during their trip to Ruidoso why the committee hadn’t received permission to visit the detention facility. She says officials told her they had no request on record to visit the facility. An ICE spokesperson said Friday afternoon she was looking into inquiries from Source about whether the agency had a record of the CCJ’s effort to visit the facility.

“Cervantes was working directly, he claims, with the county of Otero, to facilitate this tour,” Brantley said, “ but it seems that the local [ICE] office out of El Paso did not have that on their radar.”

All she did, Brantley noted, was “try to leverage” her contacts and the meetings with federal officials to make the tour happen.

What resulted was a “pretty quick turnaround” for the visit, she said, and she opted to schedule the tour at 8 a.m. on Monday to minimize disruptions to the committee meeting. She also told Source she emailed Cervantes and his staff member on Aug. 17 to try to put the visit back on the committee’s agenda. Brantley agreed to forward that email to Source, but had not provided it by publication, nor responded to further inquiries about it.

Brantley’s Aug. 18 email to committee members, sent in the morning, urged them to respond by 5 p.m that day with required information for their background checks.

That request had mixed results, with members such as Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Albuquerque) noting that she had missed the deadline after not having access to her email all day and was “disappointed that it is presented as a done deal on the first day of a scheduled CCJ meeting.”

Rep. Marianna Anaya (D- Albuquerque) highlighted Brantley’s ability, as a Republican, to leverage federal contacts and arrange a visit as an “example important to the conversation.”

“Oversight is clearly lacking if Otero County itself cannot arrange a visit, the Chair of CCJ Senator Cervantes’ request was not accommodated and Senator Brantley (although I believe well intended) was allowed to schedule,” she wrote. “This seems backward. Out of respect for the Chair, I’ll be skipping the tour and attending our regularly scheduled meeting.”

Other Democrats chimed in to say they didn’t feel the tour was necessary, after all:

“I have been inside the Core Civic detention center in Torrance County. I have seen (and smelled) enough,” Rep. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque) wrote, an apparent reference to sewage backups at the Torrance County center operated by a private company with an ICE detention contract.

For his part, Cervantes noted that Brantley’s tour did not constitute a “sanctioned CCJ activity” and therefore wouldn’t be on the agenda or eligible for per diem for those who attended. He also said that, instead of the planned Tuesday tour, committee members would hear from Otero County commissioners about implications of the legislation that would prohibit local governments from associating with ICE detention facilities.

“I appreciate Sen. Brantley’s efforts but for reasons I am sure everyone understands, as Chair I am responsible for the agenda,” he wrote.

In the interview with Source, Brantley defended her efforts to get lawmakers access to a facility so that lawmakers can meet some of roughly 500 New Mexicans who could lose well-paying jobs if the legislation goes into effect.

“That’s important,” she said, “to look these New Mexicans in the eye if we intend to take their jobs from them.”

She told Source she did not know whether the tour would include visits with detainees.

According to the latest figures, the facility now houses an average daily population of more than 860 ICE detainees, up from around 800 late last year.

As a result of the controversy, Brantley said she expects the tour to mostly include Republicans, though she estimated that three Democrats RSVP’d Monday for the tour by the 5 p.m. deadline.

That predominantly Republicans will go on the tour “is unfortunate,” Brantley said, “because we’re all expected to vote on the issue. If we are to arrive in Santa Fe we’ll all have to take a position. We’ll all have to know the background and the details and of what we’re doing.”