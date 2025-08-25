New Mexico electric utility PNM files application for $11.5B Blackstone acquisition

Public Service Company of New Mexico and its parent company TXNM Energy on Monday filed an application with the state’s Public Regulation Commission for its acquisition by private equity firm Blackstone Infrastructure in an $11.5 billion deal announced last May.

“The benefits in this filing are unprecedented and underscore Blackstone Infrastructure’s commitment to PNM and New Mexico,” PNM President and CEO Don Tarry said in a statement. “The energy landscape is changing, and New Mexico is at a critical point in time. This transaction keeps PNM rooted in New Mexico while giving it the financial strength to transform our grid and harness the opportunities to benefit our customers and communities for decades to come.”

The deal is subject to approval by the PRC.

In a news release Monday, PNM said the acquisition would “provide the financial resources necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing energy environment and is designed to strengthen the state’s largest electricity provider, not change it.” The news release says Blackstone has committed to hold TXNM Energy for at least 10 years; keep PNM headquartered in New Mexico; and honor its current union commitments.

“We’ve been talking with various parties and leaders across New Mexico to share our intentions for this proposed investment, and today’s filing backs up these conversations with real commitments that exceed any amounts delivered in state history,” Sean Klimczak, global head of Blackstone Infrastructure, said in a statement. The news release said Klimczak’s company “has a long-term ‘patient capital’ approach to investing and that it invests in well-run companies and ensures those companies have the resources they need to flourish.” PNM provides that opportunity, Klimczak said, “as it works to maximize New Mexico’s unique potential to serve growing energy demands with carbon-free energy.”

As outlined in the news release, the application filed Monday says Blackstone will provide a $105 million in rate credits to PNM customers paid over four years, an average $168 savings per customer; triple PNM’s Good Neighbor Fund for low-income customers; and invest $35 million in “large-impact” economic development programs and $25 million to accelerate the state’s energy transition goals.