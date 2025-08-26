Albuquerque-area leaders tout arrival of more than $80 million for housing and homelessness Local leaders commit to housing 1,000 people by June 30, 2026, following state funding

The allocation of $83 million for housing and homelessness projects in the Albuquerque area will empower local officials to get 1,000 people off the street by next July, local leaders said at a news conference Tuesday.

The New Mexico Legislature approved about $140 million for housing programs during the legislative session earlier this year. Elected state and local officials gathered at a dirt lot on Albuquerque’s West Side on Tuesday to celebrate the arrival of most of that money for projects in the state’s biggest metropolitan area.

New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez (D-Albuquerque) said the city needs the lion’s share of the new housing funding because it is the epicenter of the state’s housing crisis and where most people go for services.

“Here is where the services are for communities,” he said. “And so I was not shy, and my House colleagues were not shy, about calling that out and making sure that we delivered money that could be used and executed today.”

Albuquerque’s count of unhoused individuals has increased by 108% since 2017, a rate more than two-and-a-half times the national average, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, which also reports median rents in the city increased 46% between 2019 and 2024.

Overall, Albuquerque lacks about 20,000 housing units to meet the demand, said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

“We have national trends, whether it’s a housing shortage in general across America, or whether it is challenges around fentanyl and addiction and unhoused and homelessness, and then we have our own Albuquerque challenges,” Keller said. “But this is a step-change answer to those issues.”

More than $20 million of the funding will be used for expansion of the Gateway network of shelters and services, according to a news release. That includes $5 million for a 204-unit shelter for seniors; $6.5 million for Gateway West, which serves 660 people nightly; and additional funding for Gateway Young Adult.

Gateway Young Adult will provide an “appropriate space for young adults” to receive services and a path to permanent housing.

The funding will also help pay for “gap financing,” which are subsidies to private developers to ensure affordable housing complexes get built, leaders said. One such project, the Tierra Linda Projects, will receive $6 million to complete the financing for a 240-home development to house roughly 840 low-income residents in what is now a dirt lot across the street from where the news conference occurred.

The newly created Office of Housing is overseeing the allocation of the projects. In April, the office and its employees moved from the state’s finance department to the New Mexico Workforce Solutions Department, which effectively doubled the department’s budget, said Secretary Sarita Nair. That the department was able to allocate $80 million a few months later is an achievement, she said.

While the governor’s office announced the first round of funding last week, local leaders gave more specifics Tuesday on where more than $60 million of the funding will be spent, including:

$17.85 million for the purchase of the Poblana Place apartments in Bernalillo County for an 84-unit workforce housing complex for seniors and displaced youth;

for the purchase of the Poblana Place apartments in Bernalillo County for an 84-unit workforce housing complex for seniors and displaced youth; $1.5 million for a new mixed-income development called Sombra del Oeste in southwest Albuquerque, adding 72 homes;

for a new mixed-income development called Sombra del Oeste in southwest Albuquerque, adding 72 homes; $10 million to convert the iconic but vacant Wells Fargo building in downtown Albuquerque into the 13-story Lomas Tower, which will mean 100 residents for 140 people who earn less than 70% of the area median income (in Bernalillo County, that’s $44,800 for a one-person household);

to convert the iconic but vacant Wells Fargo building in downtown Albuquerque into the 13-story Lomas Tower, which will mean 100 residents for 140 people who earn less than 70% of the area median income (in Bernalillo County, that’s $44,800 for a one-person household); and $13.5 million for West Mesa Ridge A and B in the 700 block of Coors Boulevard, which will include 128 three-bedroom homes for residents earning from 30% to 80% of the area median income.

Taken together, the new funding will enable leaders in Bernalillo County and Albuquerque to help 1,000 people find stable shelter within the next year, leaders promised.

“It’s ambitious, but we can do it,” Bernalillo County Commissioner Barbara Baca said at the news conference. “And we will do it in a way that lifts up entire communities.”