Blakey Touts New Course for Middle and High Schools in State of the District

From revamped learning environments to career-aligned academies, superintendent unveils strategies to better prepare students for the future.

A year after taking the helm of Albuquerque Public Schools, Superintendent Gabriella Blakey outlined new initiatives to revamp the middle and high school experience at APS, moves aimed at boosting engagement and better preparing students for the world they’ll face after they graduate.

“We are meeting the moment – taking bold action to give every student the opportunities and support they need to succeed today and build a strong future,” Dr. Blakey declared during her second State of the District address on Tuesday morning.

“We know doing things the way we have always done will not prepare students for the future, and we have taken steps this past year to change the path, change the focus and change the trajectory for many of our students.”

Roughly 250 people attended the event at Berna Facio Professional Development Center, with another 260 people viewing the livestream. Also speaking at the event were Board President Danielle Gonzales and Dr. Michael Richards, the executive vice president for the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center.

“The fact that we’re holding this event to report to you on our progress shows that it’s not business as usual at APS,” Gonzales said. “This isn’t a one-off. This board has been consistently meeting with the community to provide information and get feedback.”

Transforming middle and high schools

The middle school initiative is being launched this year at six schools in partnership with Arizona State University.

“Too many students have been lost in the jump from fifth to sixth grade, leaving middle schools struggling to provide the engaging environment students deserve,” Blakey said. “The Next Education Workforce Initiative … breaks down outdated structures to create a student-centered learning environment. Teachers collaborate, adjust schedules, and group students based on individual needs and interests.”

At the high school level, APS is launching the Academies of Albuquerque, which the superintendent described as “a modern, purpose-driven approach to learning.”

“This model connects students with real-world career pathways designed with community and industry partners,” Blakey added. “At the Academies of Albuquerque, students choose pathways aligned with New Mexico’s workforce needs – from engineering to health services – and engage in core subjects through the lens of their chosen academy.”

She said career exploration, hands-on learning, internships, and strong community partnerships will help students discover their passions and graduate ready for college, trade school, military service, or the workforce. APS launched freshman academies at Manzano, Highland and Cibola high schools this year and plans to expand the program to all 13 of the district’s comprehensive high Schools.

Challenges

While the superintendent outlined the district's progress over the past year, she also acknowledged challenges APS continues to face, such as high absenteeism and low proficiency scores.

“We can’t teach students if they’re not in school, and every missed day is a missed opportunity to help them grow and succeed,” Blakey said.

Referring to the district’s historically low proficiency rates, she said, “We must do better. That’s why we are so focused on the goals our Board of Education set in 2023.”

The goals call for improving third-grade reading and eighth-grade math proficiency rates among Native American, Black and economically disadvantaged students and English language learners and those with disabilities. They also call on APS to boost post-secondary readiness through such efforts as increasing the number of students graduating with two or more Advanced Placement courses or those earning an industry certification, and equipping students with the life skills they need to be successful, such as perseverance and self-regulation.

On track to meet goals

“I am thrilled to be able to say we are on track to meet our goals,” Blakey said, spotlighting the strategies working at several schools.

At Barcelona Elementary, Principal Rae Lynn Dooley and her staff have boosted reading proficiency by teaching to their highest-performing students and raising the bar for the whole class.

“They stopped shielding students from challenges and instead focused on building the skills kids need to succeed,” Blakey said. She said teachers are collaborating, delivering consistent grade-level instruction, and diving deep into data to guide every lesson.

Principal Kenneth Merhege and his staff at John Adams Middle School are driving growth in math proficiency through smart, targeted strategies, including using iReady and unit assessment data to pinpoint skills students need to succeed on grade-level material and building those skills with quick-start class activities, small group instruction, and after-school tutoring. Student are also asked to explain their thinking in writing, deepening their understanding of math concepts.

At Valley High School, Blakey said, Principal Anthony Griego and his staff have increased the number of students taking AP classes and earning college credit, more are participating in internships and apprenticeships, and enrollment in the Engineering the Future pathway is growing. They’re driving that growth by showing students how these programs set them up for success after graduation.

She also recognized Roosevelt Middle School and Principal David Roberts for the school’s impressive gains in the skills, habits and mindsets goal, which the school achieved by building a culture of belonging, well-being and growth.

“It starts on Day One with Where Everyone Belongs, or WEB, an orientation program that welcomes sixth graders and helps them feel at home,” Blakey said, noting that the program has since expanded to all of the district’s middle schools.

Also recognized was longtime Cleveland Middle School staff member Keith Jeneski, a science and math teacher “who inspires students through leadership roles and a bustling athletics program, guiding them to build confidence, teamwork, and school pride.”

“The gains we are seeing didn’t happen by chance,” Blakey said. “We’ve committed to strategic initiatives that turn vision into action. From elementary through high school, we are rolling out changes that meet students where they are and help them grow.”