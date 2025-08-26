NM Republicans — and one Democrat — tour Otero ICE Detention Center Andrea Romero, a Democrat, said she saw ‘despair’ in eyes of detainees

About a dozen New Mexico Republicans and one Democrat toured the state’s biggest immigration detention center Monday, where they spoke to officials running the facility that holds more than 850 detainees and saw conditions first-hand.

The roughly two-hour visit marked the culmination of several days of controversy and follows a July announcement from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office that she’s mulling the inclusion in a forthcoming special session of legislation banning Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers in the state.

The tour, comprised mostly of Republican members of the Legislature’s Courts and Criminal Justice Committee, occurred at approximately 8 a.m. as the official CCJ meeting kicked off an hour away in Las Cruces.

Cervantes had originally mentioned the possibility of a tour for the committee, but canceled it, he said, after he received no response from ICE officials. State Sen. Crystal Brantley (R-Elephant Butte) subsequently emailed all committee members to tell them she’d used her contacts at the federal Department of Homeland Security to secure a visit to the facility.

Brantley’s arrangement for a tour struck some Democrats as inappropriate and a political stunt, as state Republicans also issued an invitation to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to join the tour and posted an online poll about whether she was likely to do so (the governor did not attend).

Senate Republicans, in a news release after the tour, touted the visit as “bipartisan,” even though only one Democrat, Rep. Andrea Romero of Santa Fe, attended. They said the tour proved that detainees are being housed humanely in a clean and safe environment, and that the facility’s closure would mean the loss of 300 well-paid jobs.

“Today’s tour was eye-opening,” Brantley said in the news release. “My biggest takeaway is this: This facility provides good jobs in Otero County and ensures detainees are treated humanely—far better than any alternative I’ve seen. ICE will do their job no matter what. Our choice is simple: a clean, safe, and accountable facility here, or one where we have no say in how detained migrants are treated.”

The tour did not include visits with detainees due to legal concerns, according to Otero County Attorney RB Nichols.

Sen. Nicholas Paul (R-Alamogordo) told Source that everything he saw on the tour Monday convinced him that closing the facilities should not be a high priority for the governor during a special session or otherwise. The Otero facility is safe and clean and treats detainees humanely, he said, with recreation facilities, a law library and a kitchen that can accommodate dietary restrictions.

Nichols told Source on Monday that the facility’s closure would mean lost jobs and gross receipts tax revenue, and would dissuade investors from buying municipal bonds in New Mexico, he said, given that the facility has at least $20 million in outstanding bonds.

“I think it was good for everyone to lay eyes on it and see for themselves what the situation is,” he said. “The facility’s clean; people going through it are provided with services, are provided with food and clothes, even dental care, mental health care. And there’s activities from a PlayStation 4 to, you know, exercise equipment, musical instruments, tablets and communication devices.”

The lone Democrat But Romero, the lone Democratic representative, told Source that she came away from the tour deeply distressed about the rights of the people detained and feeling like she didn’t get the whole picture, saying that the jail operators had adequate advance notice to ensure the facility was clean and calm.

She saw no evidence that detainees are able to recreate, and noted that the equipment, like the Playstation Nichols and Paul mentioned, was locked up during the visit, and she saw hundreds of inmates “who just look absolutely in despair,” sitting or lying on their beds.

“People are confined to their beds, not speaking. It was eerily quiet across the facility,” she said. “I don’t know what the day-to-day really looks like. I don’t. But, certainly, a rosy picture painted, for sure.”

The majority of ICE detainees have no criminal history, according to data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. Romero said the operators they spoke with at Otero said that was also true in Otero, and the “vast majority” of the people held there had no prior criminal history or convictions.

She repeatedly asked the detention center officials about the detainees’ due process rights and how quickly they’re being deported without adequate representation, she said.

“Being the only Democrat on the tour, I’m the only one asking questions about all of this,” she said. “It became very lonely, trying to understand what was going on, and being the only one asking questions about constitutional rights, due process, contracts, etc.”

Romero told Source she opted to go on the “unofficial” tour — Cervantes told committee members it was not officially sanctioned nor eligible for reimbursement — because she thought it might be her last chance to visit. She urged state and federal elected officials to seek access to the facilities.

“Certainly the reality of the situation requires more oversight,” she said. “I hope that our state officials and federally elected officials get an opportunity to really see these places, because it shouldn’t just be one person trying to decipher what’s actually happening. We need to have a lot of transparency around people’s rights, around who we detain, and for what reason.”

Committee reconvenesThe competing CCJ events — one the Republican tour of the facility, the other meeting on campus — meant that the new president of New Mexico State University spoke to a group of just four or five lawmakers, which some members said was disrespectful to the leader of such a large New Mexico institution and one that was hosting them.

At the end of the committee hearing Monday, with Republicans and Democrats finally in attendance, Cervantes sought to explain his thinking on the canceled tour and the possible legislation, and to reconcile any lingering resentment among committee members.

He recounted working for months with Zach Cook, a former Republican lawmaker turned lobbyist for Otero County, who tried to arrange a visit with CCJ members. Cook assured him a visit was in the offing, Cervantes said, but as the day approached and Cook said he wasn’t hearing back from ICE, Cervantes said he decided it was best to cancel the visit. (Cook has not responded to Source’s requests for comment.)

“The person who I was relying upon to help me make this happen was telling me his phone calls were not being returned by ICE,” he said. He tried to work through other contacts, he said, including the Otero County Commission to “break the logjam” without success.

When Brantley stepped in with her own tour, he said he felt obligated to keep the agenda intact, but that he “respects all of you” that chose to go on the tour instead of the meeting, and that he doesn’t think the whole matter is “much of a scandal.”

Brantley stressed to the committee that she and Cervantes are friends outside of the committee and also said she was disappointed that an email thread with the back-and-forth about the canceled tour was leaked to Source New Mexico.

“I think the biggest concern isn’t really how the tour got scheduled, but why it got scheduled,” she said. “And that’s what the focus needs to remain on, is that as lawmakers, we’re going to be taking action on this very specific site and others.”

Committee Vice-Chair Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos) said she remained disappointed that Brantley did not coordinate better to allow the tour to include more people, including Democrats. Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque), said she’s worked to get into the ICE facilities for years, but she’s skeptical tours like the one Monday are of much use if the operators have prior notice and if the visitors can’t have candid conversation with detainees.

“If you can’t talk in private with the residents and assure them that there won’t be any kind of repercussions for them for an honest conversation, then that is not an adequate tour,” she said.

Lawmakers will discuss the tour and implications of the potential closure of New Mexico ICE facilities again on Tuesday, when Otero County officials and Sedillo-Lopez will present to the committee a presentation called, “Enterprise of Housing Immigration “Detainees by Local Governments.”