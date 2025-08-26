NM State University mandates students receive sexual assault training in $1M settlement Agreement follows lawsuit over alleged campus rape

All New Mexico State University students must undergo consent and sexual assault training this fall and each year forward, following a $1 million settlement announced Monday.

The settlement stems from a civil lawsuit filed last year by an NMSU student following what she said was the school’s lack of response after she reported being raped in her dorm room in 2022.

In a Monday news release announcing the settlement, Albuquerque-based law firm McGinn, Montoya, Love, Curry & Sievers said even though the NMSU Police Department contacted the university about the sexual assault, the school “failed to take the survivor’s report seriously and did not complete its investigation for more than an entire school year.”

In addition, the school was notified that the Third Judicial District Court in September 2022 had granted a temporary restraining order against the alleged perpetrator and then made the restraining order effective for 40 years in January 2023, but “took no reasonable steps to enforce the order of protection on campus and took insufficient steps to keep” the alleged perpetrator from violating it, according to the lawsuit.

State prosecutors ultimately charged Aizen Robert Saucedo with three counts of criminal sexual penetration against the woman. A jury in July 2024 found him not guilty on all three counts, according to court records.

Under the July 10 settlement agreement, NMSU agreed to implement mandatory consent and sexual assault training for all students beginning in the fall 2025 semester. In a statement, the plaintiff said NMSU’s willingness to implement the training is “a meaningful step in improving campus safety and reducing the risk of sexual assaults.”

According to the suit, between 2019 and April 2022, prior to the woman’s assault, NMSU knew of at least 22 reports of criminal sexual penetration on campus, with at least 12 reports occurring inside on-campus student housing.

“We stand with our client in affirming that obtaining justice is not only about her own case, but also about changing the systems that failed her, so that future students are protected and believed,” the woman’s attorneys Elicia Montoya, Katie Curry and Cameron Bell told Source in an emailed statement on Monday. “Her battle was hard fought,” the attorneys added.

NMSU Communications & Media Relations Director Amanda Bradford told Source that NMSU takes sexual assault allegations seriously.

“We share the plaintiff’s stated commitment to reducing the number of sexual assaults committed on campus in the future, and have expanded mandatory consent and sexual assault training for all students beginning this fall,” Bradford told Source in an emailed statement. “This mandatory training is the latest in NMSU’s ongoing efforts to heighten awareness, enhance safety, and support students.”

The required online course, RespectEdu for College, covers topics such as: building and maintaining healthy relationships; understanding consent and respect; practicing bystander intervention to help others; and “promoting a community of care, dignity, and responsibility,” Bradford said.

If students do not participate, they may be prohibited from registering for classes until they do, Bradford said.

She said NMSU also offers training, guidance, screenings and resources related to sexual assault and violence prevention, bystander intervention, intimate partner violence and other health topics through its Office of Health Promotion.

New Mexico in 2024 required all state-funded colleges to include affirmative consent in their policies and procedures on sexual activity.

The New Mexico Sexual Assault Helpline is available 24/7 by phone or text: 1-844-667-2457 or nmsahelp.org