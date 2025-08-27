Las Cruces police ask lawmakers to toughen laws for children accused of crimes Chief public defender cautions against writing laws based on particular incidents

A high-profile mass shooting in Las Cruces earlier this year loomed large over state lawmakers’ deliberations this week as they considered whether to pursue legislation endorsed by local police that would make it easier to detain children accused of crimes even if they are found incompetent to stand trial.

The March 21 shooting at a park in Southern New Mexico’s largest city injured 15 people and killed three. Four people, including three children, face first-degree murder charges for the shooting and are in jail awaiting trial. The Las Cruces police chief in the days that followed joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in criticizing lawmakers for not passing a bill that would have allowed more young people to be prosecuted as adults.

Prosecutors in the case are conducting pre-trial interviews with police and civilian witnesses this week, and a three-week trial is scheduled to begin in February, according to court records.

On Tuesday, two Las Cruces Police Department officers showed the interim legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee a compilation of videos other young people posted to social media depicting themselves shooting guns at public parks and from moving vehicles in the city’s residential neighborhoods. They played excerpts of recorded jail phone calls depicting young people bragging to their friends about shooting people and later getting their cases dismissed. The videos and audio recordings did not identify the speakers.

Officer Benjamin Berling told the committee that youth charged with felonies or firearms-related offenses who are found incompetent to stand trial often face dismissal of charges without meaningful treatment or accountability.

He and Sgt. Mark Renteria proposed lawmakers in the next legislative session change New Mexico’s law governing competency proceedings for children to mirror the changes they made earlier this year when it comes to the same proceedings for adults.

They shared with the committee a draft bill that would prohibit judges from dismissing a case solely based on the child’s competency until they have received mental health treatment. If a person under the age of 18 is charged with a misdemeanor and found incompetent, state law requires a judge to dismiss the case, Quintero told the committee.

“There needs to be something that we can do — that you guys can do as a Legislature — to alleviate this problem, because this is a giant glaring hole,” Berling said.

Most of the committee’s discussion focused on Berling’s juvenile competency proposal, but he also suggested legislators make it a felony to give a firearm to someone who goes on to use it to commit a violent crime; empower juvenile probation officers to immediately arrest and jail a child found to be violating probation; reconsider a proposal to include digital communication like text messages in the state’s telephonic harassment law; and lengthen prison sentences for people convicted of crimes related to gang activity.

Then on Wednesday, the committee heard from Third Judicial Deputy District Attorney Jeanne Quintero and Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur who said New Mexico needs more juvenile competency evaluators and more resources for courts to rehabilitate children facing criminal charges.

Quintero, who manages competency cases for the Las Cruces prosecutor’s office, said only two competency evaluators in New Mexico take juvenile cases, and only one speaks Spanish.

“That’s kind of disheartening because it’s hard to get an appointment, because both of them do adults as well, so they’re juggling time and space,” said Quintero, who is prosecuting the mass shooting case along with District Attorney Fernando Macias.

Baur, who was a prosecutor in Santa Fe for five years — including two years in juvenile court — cautioned the committee against enacting new statewide laws based solely on the incidents in Las Cruces depicted in the videos and jail calls.

“In speaking to people who work in the juvenile field, all of those things we saw happened, those children are real, some of those attitudes are real, but I would tell you that I think there’s a consensus that’s not what’s going on everywhere around the state of New Mexico,” Baur said. “We need to trace back and see what’s going on with those children and what we can learn, but we can’t make statewide laws based upon those.”

Lindsay McDonnell-Benatar, who supervises the juvenile division at the LOPD’s Las Cruces office, told the committee since the Young Park shooting, she has not seen any other children charged with actually shooting people but has seen cases in which minors are accused of possessing a firearm.

Quintero said she agrees with McDonnell-Benatar that actual shootings and killings are rare. She said she reviewed every case brought in children’s court in Doña Ana County between Jan. 1, 2023 to July 2025 and found that all gun crimes involving young people have spiked over the last year, with most charges being for possession. She said she thinks the increase is explained by Las Cruces police being “incredibly proactive in looking at juveniles with firearms.”

Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) said when lawmakers amended the competency law for adults earlier this year, they found that cases where competency was raised accounted for approximately 4% to 7% of all criminal cases, and she asked if there is a similar percentage among juvenile cases.

Baur said it’s roughly the same percentage, and McDonnell-Benatar said more community-based mental health resources are needed in Las Cruces and across the state.

“We’ve been talking a lot about kids that are at the end stage, they’re at their worst moment,” McDonnell-Benatar said. “But what we need are more resources, from bottom to top. We don’t have hardly anything that we need in order to help the kids at the crucial moment, before we get to this point where we’re dealing with shootings.”