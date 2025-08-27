One of Our 50 Is Missing: August 2025 Snow place like New Mexico.

SNOW WAY!

When he resided in Florida, Albuquerque’s BARRY WHITLEY promised a snow-filled Christmas vacation in northern New Mexico to his young daughters. Just before winter break, he picked up his eight-year-old at school, only to find her sobbing. “She had told everyone about our plans to play in the snow in New Mexico,” Whitley writes. “Her teacher then told her very emphatically that there is no snow in Mexico, and she doesn’t understand what she’s talking about.” The girl felt humiliated in front of her class, but she got the last laugh, bringing back picture-postcard snow snapshots from Chama. (For the record, it snows in Mexico too!)

HOT COMMODITY

At customs in an Australian airport, STEVIE WILLIAMS of Algodones handed over his passport. “Trying to smuggle in any Hatch green chile?” the agent asked. “If you are, I’m taking it home,” the Aussie continued. “It’s amazing someone on the other side of the world knows about New Mexico when people in Arkansas have never heard of it!” Williams writes.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Nearly 40 years ago, former New Mexico Magazine editor Richard Sandoval compiled a book of readers’ best Missing moments titled One of Our Fifty Is Missing: A Continuing Saga. Here’s one of our favorite stories from the past: Just when it seems we’ve heard all the expressions of confusion, something a little different surfaces, supplied by MELISSA BEHLEN of the Lovington Daily Leader. John Graham’s column in the Leader noted a report from Pat Rice, switchboard operator at the Lea County Courthouse. A woman called from Texas and asked, “If it’s Friday in Texas, will it be Friday in New Mexico?”

have a “missing” moment?

