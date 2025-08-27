Rocking the Vote Federal officials want New Mexico voter rolls — what do they really want?

Just a few months into President Donald Trump’s second term, during an April 22 town hall at Santa Fe Community College, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján said the 2026 midterm elections would play an important role in addressing the concerns attendees had expressed throughout the night (the fate of education, Social Security and democracy, to name a few).

“It’s going to take a little bit of the midterm to be able to right some of this,” the New Mexico Democrat said, prompting more than one person to call out: “We can’t wait.”

“I know we can’t wait,” he responded. “But I’ll tell you what: When it comes to completely reversing this, we need votes in one of the chambers to put a stop.”

At least one member of the audience had already expressed trepidation about waiting for the midterms, noting that he believed Trump would “do everything possible so that we don’t have midterm elections.”

In an interview this week with Source New Mexico, David Becker, executive director and founder of the nonpartisan, non-profit Washington, D.C.-based Center for Election Innovation & Research, says that concern is not unfounded.

“I think we’re going to need to be very vigilant to make sure that things we took for granted in our history continue to happen,” he said. “I don’t think it’s an automatic that the 2026 election is going to happen. I think it will happen. I think any efforts to try to cancel or postpone the election will fail.”

The voter rollsOne of the most salient signs of the Trump administration’s interest in the 2026 midterm elections came in July, when the U.S. Department of Justice began asking state election officials for their voter rolls.

New Mexico heard from the USDOJ on July 10, when Paul Hayden, senior counsel for the DOJ’s Criminal Division, and Scott Laragy, principal deputy director of the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, sent an email to New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver asking to speak with her or an election official about a “potential information sharing agreement.”

The email also referenced a separate request to New Mexico from the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division about “collecting voter information.”

Toulouse Oliver told Source New Mexico her office recently received a follow-up request for that voter information, but never received the initial one.

“We just responded back by saying, ‘Hey, we never actually received a request from you. So, if you’d like to make one, you know, here’s how you go about it.”

Toulouse Oliver said the office typically responds to such requests by sending publicly available information.

“We’re reviewing whether or not we are legally able to prevent sending the private data, which would be Social Security, all dates of birth and driver’s license numbers,” she said. “That’s what the attorneys are currently working on.”

As of publication, the Secretary of State’s Office was slated to speak with officials from the USDOJ on Friday, Aug. 29.

Subsequent emails about the requests, which Source NM reviewed following a public records request, show the Secretary of State’s Office also reached out to the New Mexico Department of Justice after receiving the federal request for a meeting. The two offices already had teamed up in April to denounce Trump’s March executive order regarding elections, which included new rules requiring voters produce proof of citizenship and that all mail-in ballots be received by Election Day. New Mexico also joined a multistate lawsuit challenging the order, which at present has been temporarily blocked, according to court records. The Trump administration filed an appeal at the end of July.

NMDOJ Chief of Staff Lauren Rodriguez declined Source’s request to make someone available for an interview.

“Because this matter is currently in litigation, the NMDOJ is limited in what we can share at this time,” Rodriguez wrote via email. “We are pleased to be working alongside Secretary Toulouse Oliver’s office on this case and remain committed to addressing the issues at hand.”

State election autonomyThe issues at hand, though multifaceted, fall under the heading of federal intervention into elections. Earlier in August, Trump also said he planned to lead a movement to eliminate mail-in ballots and voting machines.

For Toulouse Oliver, the moves continue a trajectory that took off in 2020 when Trump challenged the results of the presidential election and so-called “election denialism.”

“I’m trying to be diplomatic, but I have stronger words [about Trump meeting] with a dictator who routinely rigs elections and executes political opponents and getting ideas from him about how to run elections,” she said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, also reportedly a critic of mail-in ballots.

“Mail ballots, obviously, are incredibly secure,” she said, “And the idea of getting rid of voting machines…First of all, the accuracy of the vote count, especially considering how many things are on a ballot, you have exhausted human beings trying to do that, rather than a machine that’s been programmed, tested on the front end, tested on the back end, audited, etc. It’s just a ludicrous idea.”

Toulouse Oliver has testified to Congress about threats to election integrity and election officials more than once, and went to court when the Otero County Commission refused to certify its election results. She’s also run several campaigns geared at debunking election misinformation and anticipates she’ll run another one next year.

“We definitely are intending to do a voter outreach campaign,” she said. “It really just depends on what are the emergent issues at that time. Obviously, election security and mis- and dis-information are sort of continuous…but it’s hard to say a year from now, or even nine months from now, what are going to be the issues that are rising to the surface.”

The federal government’s interest in voter rolls certainly highlights their importance, Becker said.

“I’ve been working on voter lists for almost my entire career,” he said. “Accurate, complete voter lists [are] absolutely essential, and you won’t find any disagreement from the most liberal to the most conservative election official on that, but it is left, constitutionally, and I think very smartly, to the states to do that work.”

Proof of citizenshipTrump’s disputed executive order regarding elections focuses on a Republican-backed push to require proof of citizenship at the polls.

Becker’s organization released research in July on allegations of non-citizen registration and voting in all states, as well as the investigations of those allegations.

“The vast majority of allegations of noncitizen registration or voting appear to arise from misunderstandings, mischaracterizations, or outright fabrications about complex voter data,” the report notes. “When investigations do turn up instances of improper registration or voting, officials take swift action to ensure that American elections remain secure.”

In other words, “these cases are extremely rare,” Becker said. “States already have adequate tools to flag these records. And by the way…the risk reward analysis for non-citizen voting is extremely weighted against the non-citizen. The non-citizen would know if they get caught, they’re going to face criminal prosecution and deportation, and their possible benefit is to cast one more ballot in an election in which 160 million ballots are cast. It makes no sense.”

A law requiring proof of citizenship, the “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act” or “SAVE Act” already passed the U.S. House and is pending in the U.S. Senate. The Trump administration’s reported to the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, tool — intended to help states verify immigration status for people seeking benefit — while seeking voter roll information has also prompted questions about how the Trump administration intends to use the data.

Whatever the federal administration intends to do with voter roll information, Becker says “that data cannot yield the results they claim. It cannot help them find ineligible voters that the states missed. The states have better data already. It cannot help states keep voter lists more accurate than they already are doing.”

But if the push for voter information isn’t about policy or results, then what is the aim?

“I suspect that this is all being possibly used to set the stage for claiming that future elections are illegitimate when they’re not politically advantageous to the president,” he said.

New Mexico’s midterm elections will also bring about a change for the oversight of future elections. Toulouse Oliver is not eligible to run again. Thus far, three Democrats, two of them county clerks, have filed to run. All the candidates take a dim view of the Trump administration’s outreach to New Mexico’s Secretary of State’s office.

“For me, it is as simple as, if you can control access to the polls, you can control who is the electorate,” Department of Veterans Services Secretary Sonya Smith said. “We know what this is about. We know that this is just another way of hand picking who they want to show up at the polls and to influence the vote.”

Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark noted that the National Association of Counties, for which she said she serves as vice chair on an elections subcommittee, had passed a resolution in July opposing federal interference in local elections.

“The reason why you want your local election official controlling voter data is they know their communities,” she said. “They have a better understanding of who is living in that community, who’s moving in and out of that community, and is a partner in making sure that that voter file is accurate.”

Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin, who has faced election denialism and death threats in her current position, characterized the Trump administration’s requests for voter roll data as “overreach that really undermines, basically what I view as a checks and balances that is specifically designed to keep elections locally accountable, so to speak.”

Like Becker, she questions the ultimate goal of the federal government’s use of the data.

“The requests aren’t rooted in any kind of evidence of fraud,” she said. “It’s more like a broader political narrative to continue to cast doubt on elections and to maybe even potentially intimidate state officials or county clerks or those of us who do administer elections in our communities…it’s what we often call a solution looking for a problem.”

As for Toulouse Oliver, she’s not running for any other office either. She’s finishing up her Ph.D in political science at the University of New Mexico, she said, and anticipates it will take a few more years for her to finish her dissertation. The topic?

Election audits.