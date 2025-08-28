New Mexico opens applications for $40 million to treat brackish water

New Mexico officials announced public entities and tribal governments have just over one week to apply for grants for projects to treat saltier water from deep underground, according to a news release Wednesday.

Officials from the state’s environment department and office of the state engineer told lawmakers last week they planned to roll out the program to distribute $40 million in grants and contracts for brackish water treatment. On Wednesday, the New Mexico Environment Department posted the application materials, which require submission from public entities and tribal governments by Monday, Sept. 8. Companies seeking to enter into a contract can apply through Thursday, Sept. 25.

Treating less usable underground resources is necessary, officials say, to address the impacts of climate change in New Mexico, already drying rivers and straining fresh groundwater. The hope is desalinated water can be used for drinking water, agricultural supply or for uses in manufacturing.

“During these times of drought, it is more important than ever to be thinking about new water sources,” State Engineer Elizabeth Anderson said in a statement. “By working collaboratively with local communities, Tribes and other state agencies on the strategic water supply program, we can develop strategies that will help communities respond to drought for years to come.”

Lawmakers established the program, called the Strategic Water Supply, during the legislative session via House Bill 137, which established the fund and furthers the work to try and map New Mexico’s underground water sources. The final bill was much smaller than Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s original pitch, which would have included the uses of oil and gas wastewater and a $500 million price tag.

According to the announcement, the projects must: Explore, produce or treat brackish water; enhance freshwater resources; align with development goals for local, state or tribal development; and comply with water quality standards.

“Access to new water supplies is essential for our communities and future,” Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement announcing the program. “The Strategic Water Supply initiative will not only safeguard our water resources but also support the nation’s transition to renewable energy and advanced manufacturing — providing alternatives to water-intensive processes that deplete our precious freshwater supplies.”