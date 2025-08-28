NM Pueblo leader says recent USDA tribal food program cuts means more reliance on ‘commodities’

Recent federal cuts to food programs, including those that help feed Indigenous people, mean more tribal members across New Mexico will rely on a more limited food program often called “commodities,” the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors said Thursday.

The United States Department of Agriculture recently eliminated its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement program. The department as of Aug. 26 allocated more than $5.7 million to the Navajo Nation and Zuni Pueblo. It provided funding to tribal schools to purchase food produced within local and regional areas to benefit student nutrition and local farmers.

In addition to nixing that program, the “big beautiful bill” that Congress recently enacted makes cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or “food stamps.” New Mexico has the highest percentage of SNAP recipients in the country, and its high error rate could mean it will have to find a way to fund some of the program itself.

One program that is not “on the chopping block as of yet” is USDA’s Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, which serves low-income households, said James Mountain, the pueblo council chairman, to an interim New Mexico legislative committee Thursday.

But the program has its drawbacks, he said. It’s been around since the 1970s and picked up a colloquial name, “commodities,” based on the quality and nutritional value of the food. “Commodity cheese” is a huge block of cheddar that Mountain remembers fondly.

“It serves our most vulnerable people in our homes, in our communities,” he said. “I was raised on that in my grandma’s house. For many of our grandmas and grandpas and our aunties and uncles, it’s their only source of food for a month.”

But while the program has expanded its offerings over the years, it’s still less nutritious and traditional than programs that allow members to choose what food they want, Mountain said. And funding for it has stayed flat, despite the other programs being cut, he said.

“We will see an influx of those participants migrating back into the Food Distribution Program. And our question to USDA, to President Trump and the administration and to lawmakers, is, how are we going to fund this?” he said. “We’d love to have those participants there, but it’s a flat budget.”

That question is one of many Mountain said he has after the passing of the tax and spend bill and Trump’s latest budget request. Another source of uncertainty is whether the Farm Bill will adequately fund those programs or redesign them, given that Republican lawmakers have announced they are seeking a “skinny,” or pared-down version of the once-a-decade legislation.

“Now it’s reduced to what they’re calling a ‘skinny’ Farm Bill. Please don’t ask me what that means, because we don’t know yet, but we’re trying to figure that out,” he said. “Again — it goes back to the unknown.”