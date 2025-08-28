Public comment on USDA plan to repeal ‘roadless’ rule opens Friday Rule protests about 1.6 million acres in New Mexico

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will open up public comments on Friday on its plan to repeal a 24-year-old rule that prohibits road construction and timber harvesting on 91,000 square miles of federal Forest Service land.

About 1.6 million acres, or about 2,500 square miles, in national forests in New Mexico are currently protected by the “Roadless Rule.” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins first announced the Trump administration’s plans in June at the Western Governors’ Association meeting in New Mexico’s capital.

Rollins said in a news release on Wednesday the three-week public comment period represents a step toward “restoring local decision-making to federal land managers to empower them to do what’s necessary to protect America’s forests and communities from devastating destruction from fires.”

“It is vital that we properly manage our federal lands to create healthy, resilient and productive forests for generations to come,” Rollins said in a statement. “We look forward to hearing directly from the people and communities we serve as we work together to implement productive and commonsense policy for forest land management.”

The Forest Service will publish a notice seeking public comment in the federal register on Friday, the USDA said, and people will have until Sept. 19 to submit comments.

Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz said the rule has frustrated land managers by prohibiting road construction to allow for wildfire suppression in overstocked forests increasingly threatened by drought, mortality, insect-borne disease and wildfire.

“It’s time to return land management decisions where they belong – with local Forest Service experts who best understand their forests and communities,” Schultz said in a statement. “Your input will help to build a stronger, safer future for our forests and the communities that depend on these forests for jobs, recreation and clean water.”

Nonprofit conservation groups came to the rule’s defense on Wednesday, saying it has helped protect 45 million acres of national forest land across 37 states.

The Wilderness Society said the public-comment period is an “outrageously short time frame for the public to meaningfully comment on protections for forests in 39 states.”

“America’s national forests give us clean air, water, wildlife and the freedom for all to enjoy the outdoors,” said Wilderness Society President Tracy Stone-Manning said in a statement. “But now they are the latest target in this administration’s unpopular push to give away our lands to drill, mine and log.”

Rescinding the rule would be “the single largest rollback of conservation protections in our nation’s history,” Stone-Manning said.

The National Parks Conservation Association said throwing out the rule would allow for increased oil and gas leasing and other harmful development on public lands that can destroy or disrupt habitats, increase erosion and worsen sediment pollution in drinking water.

“Everyone who cares for America’s national parks and public lands should be deeply alarmed about attempts to dismantle the roadless rule,” said Beau Kiklis, the association’s Associate Director of Energy and Landscape Conservation, in a statement.

Trout Unlimited President and CEO Chris Wood said the rule protects drinking water for millions of people and habitat for native trout and salmon.

“We would, honestly, welcome a transparent, collaborative process to determine if tweaks to the rule would allow us to better protect the values of roadless areas while also better protecting communities of people at risk of catastrophic fire,” Wood said in a statement. “Rather than rescinding the Roadless Rule and allowing that chaos to unfold, we encourage the Forest Service to work with stakeholders to develop solutions that continue to protect roadless areas and intact fish and wildlife habitat.”