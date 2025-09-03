Capital outlay panel gives early nod to reforms coming next session

With billions in public infrastructure funding sitting unused, a panel of New Mexico lawmakers has given initial approval to a more controlled way of funding local projects like roadways, water and sewer systems and public schools.

The Legislative Finance Committee’s Capital Outlay Subcommittee recently voted to direct legislative staff to begin drafting legislation to set new limits when a locality fails to spend capital outlay money.

Legislators feel urgency about reforming the capital outlay program, in part, because according to the latest data, at the end of June, a total of $7.2 billion in unspent capital outlay remained across nearly 6,500 active projects. While some projects have made progress, hundreds have not spent any of the funding, the data show.

Specifically, the subcommittees approved a proposal for LFC staff to work with the state Department of Finance and Administration to develop criteria that localities must meet to receive money from the Capital Development Program Fund in 2026 for planning, design or construction of projects that are almost done or have high-quality cost estimates.

New Mexico in 2024 created the fund to establish an alternative approach to capital outlay funding to address challenges local governments have in actually spending the money they receive. By law, the fund can only be used to pay for projects that cost $5 million or less, or for the planning and design phases of projects that exceed that amount.

The subcommittee also voted to direct staff to draft legislation that would require unspent capital outlay funds to revert to the Capital Development Program Fund rather than back to the General Fund, where they would again be available at the discretion of individual lawmakers. The proposal would also only allow localities to ask for one-time extensions per appropriation and set a cap on the value of projects that can be reauthorized.

The subcommittee also voted to direct staff to draft another piece of legislation that would limit discretionary capital outlay that is awarded by individual lawmakers to only be used for local drinking water and sewer projects.

Any draft legislation resulting from the proposal will have to return to the full Legislative Finance Committee for potential endorsement ahead of the 2026 legislative session, Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo) told the subcommittee.