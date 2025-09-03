Documents show FEMA cut New Mexico’s post-fire flooding funding by $14 million

The Federal Emergency Management Agency cut $14 million from funding it previously promised to New Mexico to deal with the fallout of the South Fork and Salt fires near Ruidoso, according to documents the state’s emergency management department gave Source New Mexico on Wednesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency in December told the state that it would receive about $30 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding. But in late July, the state received new correspondence from FEMA showing the number reduced to $16 million, according to emails and financial statements the state’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management provided to Source.

Democratic Attorneys General late last week updated their complaint against the Trump administration in a lawsuit over whether the Federal Emergency Management Agency can refuse to spend pre-disaster mitigation grants approved by Congress.

New Mexico’s grant funding is tied to the presidential disaster declaration from last summer’s South Fork and Salt fires, which damaged or destroyed more than 1,400 structures and also ushered in devastating post-fire flooding that killed three people earlier this year.

The program provides funding so that states can “develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces, or mitigates, future disaster losses in their communities,” according to the FEMA website.

A FEMA spokesperson did not immediately respond to Source New Mexico’s request for comment on why it cut the state’s funding.

The $14 million cut is in addition to slightly more than $4 million in cuts from another FEMA program, Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, that the federal agency abruptly ended in April.

The AGs’ updated 83-page complaint said FEMA hadn’t made a single award to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program between April 2 and Aug. 25. The New Mexico AG’s office detailed in the filing how FEMA ending the BRIC program would undermine the state’s plan to mitigate extreme temperatures, as well as Acoma Pueblo’s initiative to reduce flooding risk, among other efforts.

The $4 million BRIC cuts are “exacerbated” by the $14 million funding reduction, the AG’s office wrote in the lawsuit, saying the $14 million funding was intended for wildfires and post-fire flooding.

New Mexico is the only state of 21 in the lawsuit that mentions cuts to both BRIC and Hazard Mitigation programs.

In an email, DHSEM spokesperson Danielle Silva did not describe why the funding may have been cut, but she said the cut is significant. She did not respond to a request for more details Wednesday morning.

“The loss of the $14 million will mean we have that much less to spend on new projects across the state,” she said.

According to the latest updates, FEMA has provided about $31.5 million to public entities like state and local governments to help recover from the disasters, along with about $8 million to individuals and families.

It’s also approved $1.5 million for the Hazard Mitigation program, according to the FEMA website.

In May, DHSEM officials told Source that the state currently received hundreds of millions of dollars in FEMA grants, including an estimated $148 million from the Hazard Mitigation program. Deputy Secretary Ali Rye said at the time New Mexico “as a state would struggle” if FEMA were to completely cut all its grants.