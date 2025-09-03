New Mexico Governor announces new federal quantum computing partnership

New Mexico leaders said a federal partnership announced Tuesday will help launch the state as the “next Silicon Valley” in the frontier of quantum computing, a nascent technology that boosters say will revolutionize problem solving from cancer research to code-breaking.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a $120 million dollar partnership with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency — the research and development wing of the U.S. Department of Defenser — will ensure companies can deliver on their proofs of concept for advanced computing. The state and DARPA may contribute up to $60 million dollars each over four years to vet projects promising advanced computers. If companies can prove their prototypes work at a utility-scale, DARPA will award up to $300 million in development.

The partnership, called the Quantum Frontier Initiative, will push development, testing and validate emerging technologies, she said.

Lujan Grisham said she wanted New Mexico to be known as the “home of quantum computing,” during an announcement Tuesday in Roadrunner Venture studio, as Albuquerque hosts 1,500 researchers for a national Quantum Week conference.

After the announcement, Lujan Grisham told Source NM the state was looking to build the ecosystem for quantum to thrive, noting that DARPA’s certification program would attract companies from across the U.S.

“When companies come here to do a proof of concept, then my job is to keep them here,” Lujan Grisham said. “It creates a migration of companies, and that’s what Silicon Valley did.”

The promise of quantum computing would mean the power to perform calculations beyond a traditional computer’s abilities. Even with recent developments in quantum computers, they remain expensive to build, error-prone and fragile to interference, since information is encoded into supercold atoms or in extremely small circuits. If realized, quantum computing poses risks to the encryption that governments and companies use to protect sensitive information.

The State of New Mexico has made a series of investments totaling tens of millions of dollars in quantum computing in recent years.

In April, Lujan Grisham signed a bill to set up the Technology Innovation Division inside the state’s Economic Development Department with $40 million to seek private or federal investments in emerging technologies. New Mexico is also a finalist for $160 million over 10 years from the National Science Foundation to develop quantum technologies for both civilian and military uses. Last week, the state gave Roadrunner Ventures a $25 million grant to develop a downtown hub to build an “Innovation District” focused on quantum computing.

Officials said the state gets a boost from the development of projects at the state’s two national laboratories in Los Alamos and Albuquerque and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base.

“We bring the capacity of our national laboratories adding to those workforces, adding to that with our universities, tying that in with [Central New Mexico Community College] creating a quantum boot camp,” Economic Development Secretary Rob Black said. “We are building the workforce.”

DARPA, which has invested in research and development projects for everything from synthetic blood to manta ray-shaped submarines, will provide $60 million to researchers to stress-test quantum computer proposals, said Joe Altepeter, a program manager for Quantum Benchmarking Initiative .

Altepeter got his start in quantum research at Los Alamos National Laboratory as a graduate student in 1999. He described himself previously as a “skeptic,” but said recent developments in the technology raise the question if it’s possible to develop a working quantum computer by 2033. He said the certification program aims to separate working proposals from hype.

“It is an extraordinarily difficult job to figure out to forecast, maybe 10 years in the future, whose phenomenal plan, which is great on paper, is really gonna work…really deliver or transformative change and which ones aren’t,” Altpeter said.

The validation process is a series of three phases to try and determine if quantum companies can develop a computer valuable enough to be worth the cost. DARPA will not necessarily keep an office in the state, but researchers and contractors evaluating the projects will frequently visit Albuquerque or live in-state.

Developing quantum will benefit the whole state, “not just Albuquerque or just scientists,” by increasing the tax base and diversifying the state’s economy, Nora Meyers Sackett, the director at the NM Technology and Innovation Office, told Source NM.

“Quantum is the next revolution of technology, and we’re working to make that revolution happen right here in New Mexico,” she said.