New Mexico wrote bail reform into its Constitution nearly a decade ago. Can Trump reverse it?

In an executive order issued last week, President Donald Trump took aim at states and cities that no longer require people to pay bail to stay out of jail while they await trial.

Specifically, Trump directed his administration to compile a list of any grants and contracts the federal government has with “cashless bail jurisdictions” that could be suspended or terminated. Cashless bail means judges have the option of releasing someone without having to pay bail so long as they are not dangerous or a flight risk.

New Mexico is likely to appear on that list, as it eliminated cash bail nearly a decade ago.

In interviews with Source NM, criminal justice experts said cash bail disproportionately holds poor people and people of color in jail; the vast majority of people released before their trials don’t go on to commit new crimes; and holding people in jail tends to increase crime, not reduce it.

Jonathan Ibarra, a public defender and president of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, told Source NM Trump’s executive order is an opening salvo in the administration’s efforts to roll back bail reform across the country, one that is “more likely to punish poor people” because under a cash bail system, if a defendant has enough money, they could pay bail no matter how high a judge set it.

“That was a big problem with how bail was set up: it really became about keeping poor people in jail more than it became about keeping dangerous people in jail,” said Ibarra, a former district court judge.

Paul Guerin, deputy director of the Center for Applied Research and Analysis at the University of New Mexico, told Source the data doesn’t support the president’s assertions about bail reform encouraging defendants on pretrial release to commit more crime “because they know our laws will not be enforced.”

“If jurisdictions like Washington D.C., states like New Mexico or other local cities were required to go back to cash bail, we would see an increase in jail populations, people would stay in jail longer and they would not commit new crimes if we would have released them,” Guerin said.

Scott Hechinger, a civil rights attorney, former public defender and founder and executive director of media education nonprofit Zealous, told Source states and cities across the country that have reduced pretrial incarceration, such as New York, have preserved more people’s freedom, saved money by not incarcerating them and experienced no increase in crime as a result.

“What Trump is doing is just the most recent non-fact-based argument against what I would argue is the most successful criminal justice policy in the last half a century,” Hechinger said.

Ibarra said aside from the executive order being bad policy, as a practical matter he doesn’t know how Trump’s executive order could force New Mexico to reverse bail reform because it’s written into the state Constitution.

The state Supreme Court in 2014 ruled that cash bail violated New Mexicans’ constitutional right to pretrial release. Two years later, voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate cash bail, while still giving judges the power to deny release to provably high-risk defendants.

Lawmakers and prosecutors in 2022 and 2023 proposed legislation that would have required defendants to prove they aren’t too dangerous for pretrial release. The bill ultimately failed after pushback from public defenders and criminal justice advocates who said, if the bill passed, they would challenge its constitutionality.

The bill’s opponents cited findings from researchers at New Mexico’s court system, the Legislature and UNM showing that most people facing felony charges who were released before their trials did not go on to get arrested for a violent crime.

A similar pattern holds in every jurisdiction in the U.S. that has intentionally reduced pretrial incarceration, Hechinger said.

He points to a 2021 meta-analysis of the connection between incarceration and public safety that found that almost every study over the past two decades had reached the same conclusion.

Pretrial detention, especially of a poor person, can result in someone losing their home, children, job or vehicle, Ibarra said. Holding more people in jail may make the community slightly less dangerous in the very short term, he said, but in the long term, it means more people coming out of jail without the ability to help themselves and with a higher likelihood to then commit crimes.

“Do we want their lives to have been completely ruined so they don’t have a choice but to go commit more crimes in order to feed themselves or house themselves?” Ibarra said. “Or do we want people to get out and be able to maintain what they had in order to become or remain contributing members of society?”