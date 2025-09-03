Vasquez: Congress must be able to inspect ICE facilities

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus recently sent a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem expressing concern over incidents in which her agency and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement have prevented members of Congress from inspecting ICE immigrant detention facilities.

The letter contends that new DHS protocols — which require seven days’ notice for a visit, among other provisions — violate federal law and urges Noem to “immediately rescind the facility visit guidance that impedes congressional access to detention facilities and ensure full compliance with constitutional and statutory requirements.”

The ICE facilities, the letter said, “are funded by billions of taxpayer dollars and exhibit persistent issues related to health and safety, human rights, and waste, fraud, and abuse. It is imperative that Members conduct timely oversight to determine whether public funds are being spent as mandated by Congress and ensure the safety and wellbeing of individuals who are detained by the government.”

Vasquez visited the Otero County Processing Center in July where, as Source previously reported, he was unable to speak with detainees; ICE officials were “unwilling and unable” to provide clear answers about their treatment of detainees; and inmate phones were broken and toilets would not flush.

Staff members for U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) visited the Torrance County Detention Facility in May, and heard at least 10 people file complaints with an ICE official for verbal and physical abuse; lack of access to laundry; being forced to wear old, dirty clothing; and lack of medical care, according to a letter Heinrich sent to Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

“Congress needs and must be able to inspect and enforce the inspection of detention facilities,” Vasquez told Source on Wednesday. “Part of our job is oversight of federal facilities like ICE facilities, and we’re being denied that right all across the country. And so this is essentially a letter that spells out what the clear letter of the law is.”

A dozen Democratic members of the U.S. House have also gone to court over being denied access.

Patrick Lohmann contributed reporting to this story.