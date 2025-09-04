NM Board of Pharmacy expected to release new protocol for COVID-19 vaccines this week

An updated state protocol that New Mexico health officials hope will remove barriers for residents seeking COVID-19 vaccines will likely be effective by the end of the week.

State Health Secretary Gina DeBlassie signed a public health order on Aug. 29 directing the health department to work with the New Mexico Board of Pharmacy “to amend regulations to remove barriers and ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across the state.”

The order followed reports of some “pharmacies announcing they cannot administer the vaccine in New Mexico unless recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), an advisory group to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has yet to convene and act on the matter,” the health department said in a news release over the weekend.

NMDOH medical epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser told Source New Mexico on Wednesday that the updated protocol from the Pharmacy Board is expected to remove any of the barriers presented by the current federal guidelines.

Currently, he said, many of the vaccines administered in the state are done so through its pharmacies, which are governed by a protocol established by the Pharmacy Board and others that essentially requires the pharmacies to follow the ACIP guidelines in order to have “prescriptive authority” and give vaccines. Lacking the ACIP guidelines, Smelser noted, the pharmacies’ parent companies “have determined that they require a prescription in order to get a vaccine.”

The revised protocol, he said, addresses the situation.

“We anticipate that that will alleviate the problem,” he said, “however, we cannot control the decisions made by the parent companies of the pharmacies in New Mexico.”

New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department Communications Director Andrea Brown confirmed to Source NM on Wednesday that the updated protocol from the Board of Pharmacy “is pending final approval and should be effective by the end of this week.”

Smelser said New Mexico has not received its full allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine, but health officials expect more to be available in the state in the next few weeks. He said residents can call the health department’s hotline, 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for assistance finding or scheduling their COVID-19 vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recent approved the updated COVID-19 vaccine formulations, but added new restrictions. As noted in the new health order, under the new FDA order, people over the age of 65 are eligible, but younger people require an underlying medical issue for eligibility. Smelser said he believes a large number of residents “will meet the criteria” and be able to access vaccines once the new protocol is in place and more of the allotment has arrived.

“New Mexico Department of Health believes that these are safe and effective vaccines for prevention spread in our communities, as well as to prevent severe outcomes like hospitalizations of death,” Smelser said. “So our main objective is to be able to get the vaccines out in an efficient manner to those who need it in our state.”