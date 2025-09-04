Potential relocation looms large over NM State Fair opening day Legislature approved up to $500m investment that could end with fair leaving heart of Albuquerque

Zina Crum was already feeling sentimental when she opened up Zina’s Blue Corn Cafe on Thursday morning for the opening day of the New Mexico State Fair —even with 10 days left.

She’s run the restaurant during the fair for the last 23 years, she told Source New Mexico between Navajo Taco and frybread orders. Moving the fair from its home for the last 87 years, which a newly created board is now considering, could mean fewer local vendors and less New Mexico flavor, she said.

“The State Fair is going to lose the State Fair-ness, you know, like the red and green chile, made fresh, authentic,” she said, if it moves elsewhere. She credits the existing site and kitchen, at least in part, with her restaurant inventing the blue corn Navajo Taco.

In the most recent legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 481, which creates a new district board that is empowered to raise property taxes and issue up to $500 million in bonds to revamp the Expo New Mexico site where the fair now occurs.

One of the board’s first actions at its first meeting in July was to award $850,000 to design firm Stantec to come up with master plan options for the current fairgrounds, including “identifying potential new sites for the annual New Mexico State Fair,” according to its contract. The firm has eight months to come up with options.

Martin Chavez, a former Albuquerque mayor who is spearheading the Expo New Mexico redevelopment for the governor, told Source on Thursday that the master plans are expected by February. They’ll include at least one option that contemplates the State Fair leaving its current site, and at least one option with a brand new arena, he said, that would be “transformational for the area.”

The master plan will also propose sites to move the fair to, Chavez said, though he believes only a handful of options exist that are centrally located, with multiple roads leading to at least 220 acres of space. The other areas are in northern Valencia County, along with the west sides of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, he said.

“What a new modern fair looks like and how much real estate it occupies, that’s still an unknown,” he said. “And there’s a lot of work to engage in to make those decisions.”

The new board’s members include New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and New Mexico Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque), among other state and local leaders.

Board members stressed in July that no decision has been yet made about what will happen with the fair, but they spoke at length about what the site could look like in its absence. Some options include mixed-income housing, an arena or other commercial opportunities that would exist year-round.

Lujan Grisham has previously touted the windfall of new spending on the fairgrounds as a way to tackle the state’s housing shortage and invest in an area known for high crime and poverty. She said in a December news release that the state-owned land “in the heart of New Mexico’s largest city presents a unique opportunity to create badly needed new housing for the workforce, while spurring massive private investment.”

The board met again in August to hear about the economic impacts of existing businesses, including the fair and a weekly flea market, along with statistics about crime in the neighborhood. The board will meet again on Sept. 25, said Peter Belletto, a neighborhood association leader and board member, in an email this week to Source. No agenda has been released.

Dan Mourning, general manager of Expo and the State Fair, told Source New Mexico in an interview at the fairgrounds Thursday that he applauds all the new investment. He also said he thinks the fair can continue at its current site while also accomplishing the board’s objectives for the site and surrounding neighborhoods.

“I’m glad that they’ve done that in the Legislature, and the governor, more importantly, have taken that bold move to do something unique, something different,” he said. “And I think we can repurpose this property and look at it, but I still believe that, in my opinion, we can still have a State Fair here too.”

While he stressed that the decision is out of his hands, he did list the benefits of having the State Fair at its current site and also of having the large site empty at least part of the year. During natural disasters, for example, equipment is often staged there temporarily, he said, including trailers for Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire victims in 2022. And the state stood up a massive COVID-19 vaccine testing site there, he noted.

“We learned a lot from the pandemic, and we are here for the people in New Mexico” he said. “So anytime they’re in trouble, we’ll pitch in to take care of it.”