Casados, latest head of troubled New Mexico’s troubled children’s agency, announces retirement

In an abrupt announcement Friday, New Mexico governor’s office announced the same-day retirement of Teresa Casados, the latest secretary of the state’s beleaguered Children Youth and Families Department.

Casados is the fifth secretary in the last six years to oversee New Mexico’s child welfare department – the third to be confirmed, while two others have been interim. CYFD has faced increased scrutiny from lawmakers and advocates, who say the department has failed to address housing of children in offices and issues of child maltreatment in custody which has lead to rising costs of settlements. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez in April announced an investigation into a 16-year old foster child’s suicide.

Casados was formally appointed to the position in January 2024, after serving as the interim secretary starting in May 2023, when retired state Supreme Court justice Barbara Vigil stepped down.

The governor’s announcement highlighted Casados’ “complete transformation of the agency,” noting she had launched a public transparency dashboard; conducted rapid hire events; and ended the practice of the agency using Social Security benefits belonging to children in care.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to work alongside families across New Mexico during my tenure at CYFD,” Casados said. “The dedicated employees at CYFD do their challenging and important work with compassion and heart, and I hope they are given every opportunity to show what they are capable of accomplishing in the months and years ahead. While there is always more work to do, I am confident that the foundation we have built will continue to serve New Mexico’s children and families well into the future.”

CYFD Deputy Director of Communications Jessica Preston declined Source NM’s request to speak with Casados.

The latest change in leadership at the agency also comes amid the creation of a new oversight agency.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham thanked Casados for her work as a secretary and chief operating officer in the governor’s office prior to that, calling her a “trusted partner and valued leader,” in a statement.

“She stepped up to help manage our pandemic response and helped create the Early Childhood Education and Care Department. It’s fitting that she took on one of the toughest jobs in state government at CYFD in the last phase of her career in public service,” Lujan Grisham said. “I am forever grateful to Teresa for hard work and dedication to the people of New Mexico. I wish her all the best in her retirement.”

The governor has designated CYFD Deputy Secretary Valerie Sandoval to lead the department. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a Source NM inquiry on when Casados gave notice of her retirement.

State Sen. Nicole Tobiassen (R-Albuquerque) told Source NM in a phone call Friday that Casados’ departure “was long overdue,” and called for Lujan Grisham to put finding a replacement secretary on the agenda for the Oct. 1 special session instead of appointing a successor.

“This is an emergency situation,” Tobiassen said. “We’re asking her to do the right thing and allow us to put together an immediately qualified commission that goes out and finds the replacement.”

Tobiassen said she was working to put forward legislation to remove the secretary’s position from the governor’s office and establish an independent hiring commission with experts who can “hire the best person, not just for child welfare, but budget-wise,” as well.

Several pieces of similar legislation introduced in the session earlier this year failed to make it to the governor’s desk.

Casados previously served as deputy secretary of the Department of Workforce Solutions under former Governor Bill Richardson, and also worked in his office.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.