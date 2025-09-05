FEMA would be a Cabinet-level agency under bipartisan bill approved by US House panel

WASHINGTON — A broadly bipartisan bill to overhaul and elevate the Federal Emergency Management Agency is heading toward the U.S. House floor after a key committee approved the legislation.

The Transportation and Infrastructure panel voted 57-3 Sept. 3 to advance the measure, which would make dozens of changes to how the federal government prepares for and responds to natural disasters.

“FEMA is where Americans look for help after what is the worst day in their lives, so it is critical that the agency be postured to respond at all times,” said Arizona Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton, one of the co-sponsors. “This bill gives FEMA independence and tools it needs to respond to disaster.”

Republican Reps. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eric Burlison of Missouri and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania voted against reporting the bill to the House floor. Their offices didn’t respond to requests for comment asking why they opposed the legislation.

The 207-page measure, formally called the Fixing Emergency Management for Americans (FEMA) Act of 2025, would remove FEMA from the Department of Homeland Security and make it a Cabinet-level agency.

The legislation would create one application for federal natural disaster assistance from FEMA, the Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Small Business Administration.

It would also give local and state governments more flexibility in deciding which types of emergency housing best meet the needs of their residents following different natural disasters.

Republicans and Democrats on the committee praised the various changes the measure would make during a two-hour markup that offered an increasingly rare example of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill.

Donations from charities and FEMANorth Carolina Republican Rep. David Rouzer and California Democratic Rep. Laura Friedman both spoke in support of a provision reversing a policy that they said penalized people who received assistance from charities following a natural disaster.

“Too many families who accept a donation from a charity or take an SBA loan to keep the lights on find out later that accepting those essential resources prevents them from receiving other assistance later for which they otherwise would be eligible,” Rouzer said. “This bill makes clear that SBA loans and private charitable donations are not considered duplicative for FEMA individual assistance.”

Friedman said she was shocked to learn that FEMA counted charitable donations against disaster survivors following the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency building in Washington, D.C., is pictured on Nov. 25, 2024. (Photo by Shauneen Miranda/States Newsroom) That led her to introduce the Don’t Penalize Victims Act with Mississippi Republican Rep. Mike Ezell, which was rolled into the FEMA overhaul bill.

“I want to thank all the members of this committee, and particularly Chair (Sam) Graves and ranking member (Rick) Larsen, for their understanding of the importance of this measure to victims, who were seeing the charity that their churches, that their friends are raising for them be counted as income and deducted from the amount they were getting from FEMA,” Friedman said.

Oregon Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle spoke in support of making FEMA a Cabinet-level department, saying that it’s been bogged down in the Department of Homeland Security since just after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“After being folded into the Department of Homeland Security, it became buried in layers of bureaucracy,” Hoyle said. “DHS’s sprawling mission — cybersecurity, counterterrorism, immigration enforcement, transportation security and more — has left FEMA less able to act with the speed and agility disaster-stricken communities need.”

Hoyle said the legislation restoring FEMA’s “independence will help insulate disaster relief from” the types of “political pressures” that exist throughout the Homeland Security Department.

Permitting reformDespite the broadly bipartisan support for the legislation within the committee, it will likely undergo some changes in the weeks and months ahead.

House Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and ranking member Jared Huffman, D-Calif., who both sit on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, raised concerns with elements in the FEMA overhaul bill during the markup.

Westerman said he voted for the bill but expected the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s leadership to work with him to address concerns over “permitting reform issues” that fall under his panel’s jurisdiction.

“There is one provision on the Endangered Species Act that we have concerns with actually being executable the way it’s written,” Westerman said. “Again, that’s something that’s fixable, and we look forward to working with you as we move forward on the bill.”

Huffman said he had concerns about how the FEMA overhaul bill addresses “environmental review statutes,” which fall under the Natural Resources Committee’s purview.

“I, of course, share the goal of cutting red tape. We want disaster-stricken families to be able to rebuild faster. There are ways to do that that also ensure that recovery is durable, resilient and sustainable. That we rebuild once. These are things that (the National Environmental Policy Act) helps to ensure. So I look forward to continuing to work with the committee on this as the bill advances. This is a problem that can be fixed, and I hope it will,” Huffman said.

Potomac River water Transportation and Infrastructure Committee members offered just two amendments to the bill — one adopted by voice vote and one withdrawn.

Indiana Democratic Rep. André Carson received broad support for his amendment to require FEMA to inform members of Congress about grants within their districts, a practice he said has changed during the Trump administration.

“We should not need to mandate transparency and accountability, but if FEMA fails to provide this information, my amendment codifies the traditional notifications to Congress,” Carson said.

Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents the District of Columbia, offered and then withdrew an amendment that would have required FEMA “to submit to Congress a plan to supply emergency drinking water to the nation’s capital region during any period the Potomac River becomes unusable.”

Offering and then withdrawing an amendment is a common way for members to highlight issues without forcing a vote.

Norton said the Army Corps of Engineers, which is responsible for the city’s water supply, only has sufficient reserves for one day should something happen.

“If the Potomac River becomes unusable, which could happen at any moment whether through manmade or natural events, it would pose a significant risk to the residents of the nation’s capital, the operations of the federal government, national security and the region’s economy,” Norton said.

Congress has partially funded a study to identify a backup drinking water supply and additional water storage facilities. But, Norton said, “any solution is years away.”

