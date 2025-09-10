NM advisers to US Civil Rights Commission call for closure of ICE detention facilities

A bipartisan New Mexico committee that advises the federal Civil Rights Commission is calling for the closure of the state’s immigration detention facilities, citing concerns about detainee treatment and the private companies running them.

The 11-person New Mexico Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights released findings and recommendations Monday stemming from an inquiry that began in October 2024. The board looked into civil rights at the state’s three immigration detention facilities in Otero, Cibola and Torrance counties. The committee’s chair and vice-chair dissented from the majority’s opinion.

After the months-long review, which included several hours of testimony from immigration advocates, lawyers and other experts, the committee called for the facilities’ closure and for more oversight of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and its contractors.

Apart from the Torrance County manager, the committee did not hear from detention center wardens, county officials, private prison operators or federal officials. Those people all were unable or declined to participate, despite the committee going to “great lengths to solicit participation” from diverse perspectives, according to the committee’s 27-page report.

In total, the state’s three detention centers house approximately 1,500 ICE detainees, a number that has steadily increased amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push. The committee largely cited testimony from January, before Trump’s inauguration, and alleged abuses from before his second term began.

Neither the committee’s advice to the Civil Rights Commission nor the Civil Rights Commission recommendations to federal or local authorities are binding. However, the committee recommendations echo recent calls from some Democratic lawmakers and immigration advocates who have called on the Legislature to ban ICE detention in the state.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last week that banning the facilities will not be on the agenda of an Oct. 1 special session, but that she’d put the measure on the legislative agenda early next year and would push for the strongest possible legislation to ban ICE detention centers here.

Proponents of the bans say the state should neither enable nor profit off the Trump administration’s mass deportation effort; opponents note the economic benefits of the jails and say New Mexico offers relatively humane facilities as compared to other states or countries.

The committee on July 28 voted 7-2 to accept a series of findings and recommendations regarding the facilities. Those findings note that detained immigrants in New Mexico have “limited access to legal representation and rights education,” and are being housed in unsafe facilities. Regarding the latter point, the report cites repeated issues with food services and cleanliness at the facility in Torrance, as well as a 2022 surprise Inspector General report from the facility calling for its immediate closure.

“In addition to concerns about the overall sanitation of the facilities, there were even more worrying issues raised about safety in these facilities. These issues include people going without medical attention, drug trafficking by facility staff, and being assaulted by other inmates and guards,” the committee report states.

The committee also found that those problems were rooted in the contracting process between ICE, counties and private facility operators.

“This contracting system can create some circularity and confusion when it comes to oversight and accountability and leaves each stakeholder only partially accountable for addressing issues,” the report states.

As for recommendations, the committee said that the Commission on Civil Rights should push the federal Homeland Security Department, which oversees ICE, to immediately begin closing the three facilities; stop using county-level passthrough contracts with private prison operators in New Mexico; expand community-based alternatives to detention; and create an independent oversight entity.

Committee Chair Chris Saucedo and Douglas Turner, the vice-chair, both of Albuquerque, disagreed with their colleagues’ recommendations to close the facilities or terminate county-level passthrough contracts.

“We believe that neither of these recommendations address the issues related to the creation and expansion of alternative detention options, enhancing oversight and transparency of detention operations and standards, or the creation of platforms to release prompt and accessible information to the public,” they wrote.

Saucedo did not respond to Source’s request for comment. Turner declined to comment.

New Mexico Rep. Pamelya Herndon (D-Albuquerque) is also on the committee. She did not respond to Source’s request for comment.

All committee members’ four-year terms expired Tuesday, a day after the report was released, according to the Civil Rights Commission’s website. The committee issued two prior reports on educational disparities for Native American students and wage theft.

