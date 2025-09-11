Bomb threat targets NM Senate Majority Leader Wirth’s home, nearby school evacuated

A Santa Fe school evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat at New Mexico Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth’s Museum Hill neighborhood home nearby.

Chris Nordstrum, the communications director for Senate Democrats, initially confirmed the threat to Source New Mexico. Wirth subsequently issued a statement acknowledging that a threat had been made against him, “leading to disruption and an evacuation at schools in my neighborhood. I am grateful to our state and local law enforcement agencies for their swift and professional response to this serious matter, and to the school officials who skillfully managed the disturbance.”

“Political violence and threats against elected officials have no place in our democratic society and are never an acceptable way to address political differences. Regardless of our political views, we must reject intimidation and work together through peaceful, lawful means to resolve our disagreements.”

Wirth concluded the statement by saying he remains “committed to fostering respectful civic dialogue and protecting the safety of all who serve our community.”

New Mexico State Police initially posted on social media a little after 12 p.m. on Thursday that a bomb threat had been called in somewhere in the area of Camino De Cruz Blanca in Santa Fe between Camino Del Monte Sol and Calle Romolo.

Students from Santa Fe Preparatory School were evacuated, according to media reports.

Police then alerted the public about an hour later that both streets were open.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a separate bomb threat prompted a precautionary and brief closure of Santa Fe City Hall. A spokesperson for the city did not immediately respond to Source’s text message or phone call. Neither did a State Police spokesperson.

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, threats Thursday at colleges in Virginia and Historically Black Colleges and University campuses across the country have led to lockdowns and canceled classes.

Patrick Lohmann contributed to the writing and reporting of this story.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.