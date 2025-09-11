NMSU nursing students being trained to fill New Mexico’s health care gaps

State legislative experts anticipate New Mexico’s health care worker shortage, particularly in mental health, to grow over the next several years. New Mexico State University officials say the school is working to educate students to fill the gaps.

The Legislative Health and Human Services Committee met in Las Cruces this week on the NMSU main campus. Committee members were joined Wednesday by NMSU School of Nursing Director Alexa Doig and College of Health, Education and Social Transformation Dean Rick Marlatt. They provided an update on how the School of Nursing is preparing students to meet the health care needs of New Mexicans, especially people living in rural areas of the state.

According to a 2024 report by advocacy organization Think New Mexico, New Mexico needs about 5,700 registered nurses and clinical nurse specialists and about 230 certified nurse practitioners to meet current national benchmarks. The report also notes that the state has some of the oldest physician workforce in the country and nearly 40% of doctors 60 years and older are expected to retire by 2030.

“We want to make sure that [students] understand what’s waiting for them out in the professional field, and the sooner we can get those hands-on experiences, the better,” Marlatt said during the meeting.

Doig highlighted the school’s postgraduate Advanced Practice Registered Nursing certificates, which offer specialized training for nurse practitioner students in several areas, including psychiatric and mental health. “This is really the primary program that is educating and training mental health practitioners who have independent scope of practice within New Mexico,” she said. The program is offered through “distance education,” Doig said, to allow students from all over the state to participate from their location in rural areas or other.

Students studying family practice are also able to complete a second certification program in psychiatric and mental health. The overall program took a hit in enrollment and graduation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Doig said. And while it is still a smaller program, more than 50 students currently participate and numbers continue to improve. She also said about half of the participating students are from New Mexico.

“I think post-COVID, people really saw, especially nurses, a real need for mental health care providers and they recognize that they can fill that gap,” Doig said. She also pointed to the school’s efforts to integrate primary health care training with behavioral health so all students are equipped to address their patients’ mix of physical and mental health needs. All nursing students take a course on integrated care for diverse populations, which Doig explained “blends and helps amplify the connection between physical health and mental health, and then how to deliver this more integrative care approach.”

Doig stressed the value of having dual certification, but told lawmakers that certified nurse practitioners in New Mexico face the barrier of health care organizations requiring them to choose only one area of practice, rather than integrated care. She told lawmakers she would like to work with them to change policies so practitioners are better prepared to help patients with their various needs, particularly in rural settings or areas with larger health care worker shortages.

“We are in a provider shortage, and we have been for a long time and for the foreseeable future,” Doig said. “There are many jobs available, especially for a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. There is such a severe shortage, our students are often getting job offers before they graduate…Our employment rate data is usually between 90% and 100%.”