New Mexico tribal leaders push to protect Chaco

Suspended thousands of feet in the New Mexico skies Sunday, Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. Jenelle Roybal could see the indelible impressions of Pueblo Bonito nestled under Fajada Butte.

Built by Ancient Pueblo society, the half dome structure constitutes the most recognizable archaeological site in the Chaco Culture National Historical Park in the state’s northwestern corner.

However, recent federal efforts to revoke a 10-mile buffer zone for oil and gas development around Chaco Culture National Historical Park threaten the sacred site for New Mexico Pueblos, the Hopi Indians of Arizona and the Navajo Nation.

Pojoaque Pueblo Governor Jenelle Roybal said Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, her aim is to continue to advocate for the ancestral sites at Chaco Canyon National Historical Park in the state’s northwestern corner. (Danielle Prokop / Source NM)

In a plane, the buffer just across the butte is crossed in minutes. Beyond it extends miles of oil and gas development in the Mancos Shale in the San Juan Basin. One of the busiest gas producing areas in the U.S. from the air, the land is marked with the straight cuts of roads ending in oil pads and pumpjacks.

“That land was really torn up — it’s just roads everywhere, that land’s never going to go back to the way it was,” Roybal said from the Double Eagle II airport in Albuquerque Sunday morning.

Roybal said protecting the sacred site is crucial not only for tribal sovereignty, but also for holding the connection to the site’s sacred value.

“Any land in New Mexico impacted affects my people,” she said.

The flight, provided by volunteer pilots with the conservation organization LightHawk and the Acoma-based Native Land Institute, kicks off a week of advocacy during which at least 10 Pueblo governors are headed to Washington D.C. to meet with U.S. Congress members to press for further protections as the Trump administration vows to “unleash” oil and gas development.

In April, members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation re-introduced federal legislation to make permanent a Biden-era ban on development within 10 miles of the site. But a competing Republican-backed bill and the Trump Administration’s efforts to unwind the order are threatening that progress, the delegation said in a June letter.

A lone pumpjack in the San Juan Basin seen from the air on Sept. 14, 2025. (Danielle Prokop / Source NM)

Roybal recently went to Washington D.C. with other tribal governors to meet with U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, to urge further protections for preventing oil and gas encroachment around Chaco Canyon.

She said Burgum, who personally attended the August meeting, seemed receptive to visiting Chaco Canyon in the future.

“He definitely wanted to continue the conversation,” Roybal said of the meeting with Burgum. “He was very interested in coming out and looking. I think that’s important, it’s where they need to see their impact. ”

Joey Sanchez, a former governor of Santa Ana Pueblo and now a tribal liaison with Native Lands Institute, said protecting Chaco means keeping “a living museum” alive and connects generations of Pueblo people throughout time.

“When you go to touch the walls, that spirituality comes back to life with you,” he said.

Alyssa Sanchez (Santa Ana Pueblo), 32, said she wants to protect Chaco for future generations, and worries that further pollution or encroachment will despoil the site for her young nephews and others.

“You really can tell from a bird’s-eye-view that while 10 miles seems like a lot, it isn’t even two minutes in a plane,” she said. “That damage is going to spread, 10 miles is nothing, it’s just sad.”