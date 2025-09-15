New Shows Coming to KANW-2 in October 2025

Effective September 26, 2025, Wisconsin Public Radio will discontinue all of its national productions, including To the Best of Our Knowledge. Episodes will be published through the end of September. “We’re saddened to say goodbye to these valued colleagues and shows that have been an important part of our recent history,” said Sarah Ashworth, WPR Director. “This is a difficult decision, and WPR must prioritize its capacity to provide what no other media outlet can: unique Wisconsin content from a decidedly Wisconsin point of view. A focus on creating Wisconsin content for Wisconsin audiences is our obligation to—and our richest opportunity for—public service.”

Due to the cancellation of To the Best of Our Knowledge, KANW-2 welcomes two new shows to its weekend lineup. Beginning in October 2025, listen for This Old House Radio Hour at 12:00 p.m. and Sports in America at 1:00 p.m.

For over four decades, This Old House has been America’s most trusted source for home improvement, craftsmanship, and restoration. Now, that same expertise hits the airwaves with This Old House Radio Hour—a weekly deep dive into the art, science, and soul of home building. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse and featuring all your favorite TOH experts, each episode blends practical advice with rich storytelling. Whether you’re tackling a DIY project, renovating a historic home, or simply fascinated by the way we shape—and are shaped by—the spaces we live in, this show has something for you. Expect expert guidance from a roster of top builders, designers, and craftspeople who answer your home improvement questions—covering everything from plumbing to flooring, framing to finishing. They also go beyond the toolbelt, exploring the philosophy of craftsmanship with master artisans, and uncovering America’s forgotten architectural gems with the team behind Cheap Old Houses who spotlight properties you can buy for as little as $1000. Along the way, they’ll dive into the latest in building science, design trends, and home innovation. Plus, they keep things fun with games, surprise guests, and some seriously ridiculous prizes. So join us each week for the best home has to offer!

Sports in America is hosted by award-winning journalist David Greene, former host of NPR’s Morning Edition, and dives deep into the personal and transformative moments that shape athletes, coaches, parents, and fans alike. Each week, David Greene hosts in-depth conversations with people across the world of sports – from the star who hits the game winner to the millions of us whose lives are touched by the game. Sports in America with David Greene is a new show from WHYY and PRX that goes beyond the action-packed highlights to explore the stories that make sports a cornerstone of American life.

Listen for these new shows on KANW-2 beginning October 5, 2025. Download a new KANW-2 Program Schedule HERE.