New Mexico probation officers accused of referring ‘problem’ probationers to ICE for deportation

New Mexico probation officers repeatedly provided immigration status information to federal immigration authorities, including after the Legislature made such a practice illegal this year, according to a new lawsuit from the state Ethics Commission.

The lawsuit filed Friday and announced Tuesday alleges that the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained three men with the help of state probation officers, who allegedly lured the probationers to state offices under false pretenses.

Two of them remain in ICE custody, and one was deported to his unspecified home country, according to the lawsuit, causing “hardships to their New Mexican and American family members.”

The lawsuit names those three men and alleges that the practice of ICE referrals is somewhat common and ongoing since at least 2024. However, it does not estimate how many people have been detained or deported with state probation officers’ help.

As one piece of evidence, the lawsuit contains a screenshot of a December 2024 email from a state probation officer who typed a probationer’s name and date of birth into the subject line and asks: “Are you able to tell me anything on this guy?”

It also alleges that probation officers began contacting ICE agents to remove “problem probationers,” which means they “committed serious criminal offenses or … are otherwise difficult to supervise.”

That practice has “more recently extended” to “any individual who certain probation officers suspected of having an unlawful presence in the United States,” according to the lawsuit.

Brittany Roembach, a spokesperson for the Corrections Department, declined to comment on those allegations in an email to Source New Mexico on Tuesday morning. She said the department has not yet been served with the lawsuit, which names Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero as the defendant.

The three men the lawsuit identifies are Juan Lamas Aguilar, Moises Llaguno and Melvin Escobar-Arauz.

Aguilar and Llaguno, who are engaged or married with children and have each lived in New Mexico for more than 15 years, allege that ICE agents picked them up July 10 at a probation office in downtown Albuquerque. Both were on probation for driving under the influence.

Llaguno was deported four days after being detained, according to the lawsuit.

Escobar-Arauz, who has a wife and young daughter in Pecos, N.M., said that ICE detained him Aug. 18 at the Santa Fe probation office. He alleges that ICE also detained other New Mexico probationers who showed up that day, but he does not specify how many.

Escobar-Arauz was sentenced to three years probation in June 2025 after pleading guilty to three counts of battery upon a peace officer, according to the lawsuit.

In all three cases, the detainees accuse their probation officers of requiring them to show up to the probation officers under “false pretenses,” including to provide a urine sample or complete paperwork.

Escobar-Arauz and Aguilar are both being held at an ICE detention center in El Paso, according to the lawsuit. Aguilar is from Mexico, and Escobar-Arauz is from Guatemala.

The lawsuit seeks a judge’s signoff on the commission moving forward with a separate legal action against the Corrections Department alleging that the probation officers’ behavior violates new state law that went into effect July 1.

The Legislature during the legislative session this year passed the Nondisclosure of Sensitive Personal Information Act, which prohibits state employees from providing immigration or other sensitive personal information to anyone outside of the agency except in limited circumstances.

The law also empowers the Ethics Commission to file lawsuits if violations of that law occur or or are about to occur. But, before it files the lawsuit, the commission wants a judge to rule that federal statutes do not conflict.

In a news release about the lawsuit, Ethics Commission director Jeremy Farris said a judicial ruling in the commission’s favor would free up the commission to enforce the state law.

“Seeking a declaratory order at this stage ensures that any future actions by the Commission to enforce NSPIA are fully compliant with both state and federal law,” he said.

It’s not clear from court filings when a judge might weigh in on the lawsuit.