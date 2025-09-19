Heinrich urges New Mexicans to fight against ‘Roadless Rule’ repeal

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) on Wednesday took to the floor of the U.S. Senate to call on New Mexicans to submit comments on a Trump administration proposal to rescind a policy preventing road construction and logging in wild spaces.

About 1.6 million acres, or about 2,500 square miles, in national forests in New Mexico are currently protected under the so-called federal Roadless Rule.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins first announced the Trump administration’s plans to repeal the rule in June at the Western Governors’ Association meeting in New Mexico’s capital city in June, and said the move would help restart logging in federal forests and reduce wildfires.

“The heavy hand of Washington will no longer inhibit the management of our nation’s forests,” she said.

Environmental groups opposing the repeal, and Heinrich on Wednesday, pushed back on that claim, saying that roads increase wildfires, rather than reducing them, noting that 88% of all fires are human started and more than 90% occur within a half mile of roadways, according to USDA research.

“The bottom line is that when we build new roads in protected areas, we risk more fires, not fewer,” Heinrich said.

The USDA opened public comment at the end of August and will close it on Friday, Sept. 19.

Heinrich urged the U.S. Forest Service officials to extend the public comment period, and for New Mexicans to “have their voices heard on the issue.”

Heinrich said the rule’s repeal is being rushed through, and is ignoring the work of scientists and other staff in the U.S. Forest Service.

He said the wild spaces afforded by the rule creates prime habitat for fish and wildlife, citing his own experiences hunting elk or angling trout.

“This is being imposed…by people in the White House, who frankly have never harvested a bull elk or [caught and] released a native trout, or otherwise experienced the wonder of God’s creation in the very lands that represent the anvil on which our nation’s character was forged,” Heinrich said. “The truth is that the roadless rule protects us from wildfires, it ensures clean drinking water for communities, and it sustains wildlife habitat for wildlife and for sportsmen.”