Luján joins Senate Democrats condemning FCC chair over Jimmy Kimmel comments

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico and 12 other Senate Democrats are calling on the Federal Communications Commission chairman to defend his recent comments about late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, saying his effort to censor the host made the commission effectively a “roving press censor, targeting broadcasters based on their political commentary.”

Disney, ABC’s parent company, announced Wednesday it was indefinitely canceling Kimmel’s show, following comments Kimmel made on air about Republicans’ efforts to distance themselves from the suspect accused of assassinating right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

Disney’s announcement came after owners of ABC affiliates nationwide said they were refusing to air Kimmel’s show, and after FCC Chair Brendan Carr suggested the FCC would go after the broadcast licenses of ABC affiliates who continued to air Kimmel’s show, saying the FCC “can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

Luján and other Democrats said in a letter Thursday that Carr’s threats were “outrageous and a betrayal of the FCC’s mission,” which is to act in the public interest and not favor one political viewpoint over another.

“We urge you to immediately stop threatening media organizations due to their programming and return to the FCC’s mission of ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, efficient communication services,” the Democrats wrote in the Thursday letter.

In addition to the criticism, the lawmakers called on Carr to answer questions by Sept. 25 about his “easy way” or “hard way” comments, along with how the FCC is defining ideological bias or if it has adopted a new standard for being politically neutral.

The lawmakers also are asking for communications, if they exist, between Carr or any other FCC staff and Disney, ABC or affiliates about Kimmel or his controversial monologue on Monday.

Earlier Thursday, Luján posted a statement on social media that read: “President Trump and FCC Chair Carr made it clear: fall in line or be silenced. And it’s not just late night TV. This administration is silencing free speech, targeting universities and companies, and abusing their power to shut down opposing views and limit Americans’ access to information.”